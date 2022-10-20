KEYCORP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $513 MILLION, OR $.55 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Revenue up from the prior quarter and year-ago period
Continued loan growth driven by commercial and consumer businesses
Strong credit quality with net charge-offs to average loans of 15 basis points
Positive operating leverage compared to the prior quarter and year-ago period
CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $513 million, or $.55 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022. This compared to $504 million, or $.54 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022 and $616 million, or $.65 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021.
Key's results this quarter reflect the strength of our business model and disciplined risk management. Key's revenue was up 5% quarter-over-quarter, driven by loan growth across our commercial and consumer businesses, as we continue to add and deepen relationships with our clients.
We delivered positive operating leverage compared to both the prior quarter and year-ago period and remain on track to do so for the full year.
Credit quality remains strong with net charge-offs to average loans at historically low levels and nonperforming loans declining again this quarter. We remain focused on delivering sound, profitable growth by maintaining our disciplined underwriting practices.
We are committed to serving and supporting our clients through all market conditions while concurrently making progress against each of our long-term financial targets.
- Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO
Selected Financial Highlights
Dollars in millions, except per share data
Change 3Q22 vs.
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 513
$ 504
$ 616
1.8 %
(16.7) %
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per common share — assuming dilution
.55
.54
.65
1.9
(15.4)
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)
21.19 %
20.90 %
18.55 %
N/A
N/A
Return on average total assets from continuing operations
1.14
1.16
1.41
N/A
N/A
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)
9.1
9.2
9.6
N/A
N/A
Book value at period end
$ 11.62
$ 13.48
$ 16.82
(13.8)
(30.9)
Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations
2.74 %
2.61 %
2.47 %
N/A
N/A
(a)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(b)
September 30, 2022 ratio is estimated.
TE
= Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q22 vs.
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
Net interest income (TE)
$ 1,203
$ 1,104
$ 1,025
9.0 %
17.4 %
Noninterest income
683
688
797
(.7)
(14.3)
Total revenue
$ 1,886
$ 1,792
$ 1,822
5.2 %
3.5 %
TE
= Taxable Equivalent
Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.2 billion for the third quarter of 2022 and the net interest margin was 2.74%. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $178 million and the net interest margin increased by 27 basis points. Net interest income benefited from higher earning asset balances, a favorable balance sheet mix, and higher interest rates. Net interest income and the net interest margin were negatively impacted by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio in the third quarter of 2021 and lower loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").
Compared to the second quarter of 2022, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $99 million and the net interest margin increased by 13 basis points. Net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from higher interest rates and loan growth, partly offset by higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a decline in deposit balances. Net interest income also benefited from one additional day in the quarter.
Noninterest Income
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q22 vs.
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
Trust and investment services income
$ 127
$ 137
$ 129
(7.3) %
(1.6) %
Investment banking and debt placement fees
154
149
235
3.4
(34.5)
Service charges on deposit accounts
92
96
91
(4.2)
1.1
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
19
28
37
(32.1)
(48.6)
Corporate services income
96
96
74
—
29.7
Cards and payments income
91
85
111
7.1
(18.0)
Corporate-owned life insurance income
33
35
33
(5.7)
—
Consumer mortgage income
14
14
33
—
(57.6)
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
44
45
34
(2.2)
29.4
Other income
13
3
20
333.3
(35.0)
Total noninterest income
$ 683
$ 688
$ 797
(.7) %
(14.3) %
Compared to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased by $114 million. The decrease was largely driven by investment banking and debt placement fees, down $81 million, reflecting a slowdown in capital markets activity. Cards and payments income decreased $20 million as a result of lower levels of prepaid card activity. Additionally, consumer mortgage income decreased $19 million, reflecting lower gain on sale margins. Partially offsetting the decrease were increases in corporate services income and commercial mortgage servicing fees, which increased $22 million and $10 million, respectively.
Compared to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased by $5 million. The decline was driven by trust and investment services income, which decreased $10 million, primarily reflecting the decline in the equity markets, and operating lease income, which declined $9 million. Partially offsetting the decrease were increases in cards and payments income and investment banking and debt placement fees, which increased $6 million and $5 million, respectively.
Noninterest Expense
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q22 vs.
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
Personnel expense
$ 655
$ 607
$ 640
7.9 %
2.3 %
Nonpersonnel expense
451
471
472
(4.2)
(4.4)
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,106
$ 1,078
$ 1,112
2.6 %
(.5) %
Key's noninterest expense was $1.1 billion for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $6 million from the year-ago period. Nonpersonnel expense decreased $21 million, driven by a decline in other expense and business services and professional fees, down $10 million and $9 million, respectively. Personnel expense increased $15 million, reflecting the impact of higher contract labor related to technology initiatives and a decline in deferred salaries due to lower loan originations. This was partly offset by a decrease in incentive and stock-based compensation as a result of lower production-related incentives, and a decline in employee benefits expense.
Compared to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased $28 million, driven by personnel expense, which increased $48 million. The increase in personnel expense reflects seasonal staffing levels, an increase in incentive compensation related to the relative share price change, and a decline in deferred salaries due to lower loan originations. Partly offsetting the increase in noninterest expense was a $20 million decrease in nonpersonnel expense, related to a broad-based decline across expense categories.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Average Loans
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q22 vs.
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
Commercial and industrial (a)
$ 56,151
$ 53,858
$ 49,868
4.3 %
12.6 %
Other commercial loans
22,200
21,173
19,362
4.9
14.7
Total consumer loans
36,067
34,107
30,908
5.7
16.7
Total loans
$ 114,418
$ 109,138
$ 100,138
4.8 %
14.3 %
(a)
Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $162 million, $153 million, and $137 million of assets from commercial credit cards at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
Average loans were $114.4 billion for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $14.3 billion compared to the third quarter of 2021. Commercial loans increased by $9.1 billion, reflecting core commercial and industrial loan growth, which mitigated the impact of a $4.0 billion decline in PPP balances, and an increase in commercial mortgage real estate loans. Consumer loans increased $5.2 billion, largely driven by Key's consumer mortgage business and Laurel Road, partly offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio in the third quarter of 2021.
Compared to the second quarter of 2022, average loans increased by $5.3 billion. Commercial loans increased $3.3 billion, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans. Consumer loans increased $2.0 billion, driven by Key's consumer mortgage business.
Average Deposits
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q22 vs.
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
Non-time deposits
$ 140,169
$ 144,012
$ 142,537
(2.7) %
(1.7) %
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,347
1,487
1,975
(9.4)
(31.8)
Other time deposits
2,713
1,972
2,404
37.6
12.9
Total deposits
$ 144,229
$ 147,471
$ 146,916
(2.2) %
(1.8) %
Cost of total deposits
.16 %
.06 %
.04 %
N/A
N/A
N/A
= Not Applicable
Average deposits totaled $144.2 billion for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.7 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. The decrease reflects declines in non-operating commercial deposit balances, partially offset by an increase in retail deposits.
Compared to the second quarter of 2022, average deposits decreased by $3.2 billion, reflecting declines in retail balances and declines in non-operating commercial deposit balances relative to the prior quarter.
ASSET QUALITY
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q22 vs.
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
Net loan charge-offs
$ 43
$ 44
$ 29
(2.3) %
48.3 %
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.15 %
.16 %
.11 %
N/A
N/A
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 390
$ 429
$ 554
(9.1)
(29.6)
Nonperforming assets at period end
419
463
599
(9.5)
(30.1)
Allowance for loan and lease losses
1,144
1,099
1,084
4.1
5.5
Allowance for credit losses
1,338
1,272
1,236
5.2
8.3
Provision for credit losses
109
45
(107)
142.2
201.9
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
293.3 %
256.2 %
195.7 %
N/A
N/A
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
343.1
296.5
223.1
N/A
N/A
N/A
= Not Applicable
Key's provision for credit losses was $109 million, compared to a net benefit of $107 million in the third quarter of 2021 and provision of $45 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase from prior periods reflects the change in the economic outlook.
Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $43 million, or 0.15% of average total loans. These results compare to $29 million, or 0.11%, for the third quarter of 2021 and $44 million, or 0.16%, for the second quarter of 2022. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.3 billion, or 1.15% of total period-end loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.25% at September 30, 2021, and 1.13% at June 30, 2022.
At September 30, 2022, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $390 million, which represented 0.34% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.56% at September 30, 2021, and 0.38% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2022, totaled $419 million, and represented 0.36% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.61% at September 30, 2021, and 0.41% at June 30, 2022.
Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at September 30, 2022.
Capital Ratios
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
Common Equity Tier 1 (a)
9.1 %
9.2 %
9.6 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
10.6
10.4
10.9
Total risk-based capital (a)
12.7
12.0
12.7
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
4.3
5.3
7.0
Leverage (a)
8.9
8.6
8.4
(a)
September 30, 2022 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
(b)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
Key's capital position remained strong in the third quarter of 2022. As shown in the preceding table, at September 30, 2022, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.1% and 10.6%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 4.3% at September 30, 2022.
Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 12 basis points.
Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding
In thousands
Change 3Q22 vs.
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
Shares outstanding at beginning of period
932,643
932,398
960,276
— %
(2.9) %
Open market repurchases, repurchases under the accelerated repurchase program, and return of shares under employee compensation plans
(3)
(24)
(29,923)
(87.5)
(100.0)
Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)
298
269
191
10.8
56.0
Shares outstanding at end of period
932,938
932,643
930,544
— %
.3 %
During the third quarter of 2022, Key declared a dividend of $.195 per common share. Additionally, the KeyCorp Board of Directors approved an extension of the remaining $790 million existing share repurchase authorization through the third quarter of 2023.
The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.
Major Business Segments
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q22 vs.
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
Revenue from continuing operations (TE)
Consumer Bank
$ 891
$ 824
$ 870
8.1 %
2.4 %
Commercial Bank
889
842
884
5.6
.6
Other (a)
106
126
68
(15.9)
55.9
Total
$ 1,886
$ 1,792
$ 1,822
5.2 %
3.5 %
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
Consumer Bank
$ 142
$ 107
$ 241
32.7 %
(41.1) %
Commercial Bank
295
317
379
(6.9)
(22.2)
Other (a)
103
106
23
(2.8)
347.8
Total
$ 540
$ 530
$ 643
1.9 %
(16.0) %
(a)
Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.
TE
= Taxable Equivalent
Consumer Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q22 vs.
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 632
$ 570
$ 582
10.9 %
8.6 %
Noninterest income
259
254
288
2.0
(10.1)
Total revenue (TE)
891
824
870
8.1
2.4
Provision for credit losses
37
8
(38)
362.5
197.4
Noninterest expense
667
676
591
(1.3)
12.9
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
187
140
317
33.6
(41.0)
Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments
45
33
76
36.4
(40.8)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 142
$ 107
$ 241
32.7 %
(41.1) %
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 42,568
$ 40,827
$ 39,854
4.3 %
6.8 %
Total assets
45,638
43,877
43,039
4.0
6.0
Deposits
90,044
91,273
89,278
(1.3)
.9
Assets under management at period end
$ 47,846
$ 49,003
$ 52,867
(2.4) %
(9.5) %
TE
= Taxable Equivalent
Additional Consumer Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q22 vs.
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 99
$ 104
$ 105
(4.8) %
(5.7) %
Service charges on deposit accounts
56
59
56
(5.1)
—
Cards and payments income
64
62
62
3.2
3.2
Consumer mortgage income
13
14
33
(7.1)
(60.6)
Other noninterest income
27
15
32
80.0
(15.6)
Total noninterest income
$ 259
$ 254
$ 288
2.0 %
(10.1) %
Average deposit balances
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 56,696
$ 57,891
$ 56,402
(2.1) %
.5 %
Savings deposits
7,556
7,515
6,749
.5
12.0
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,238
1,375
1,846
(10.0)
(32.9)
Other time deposits
1,838
1,966
2,398
(6.5)
(23.4)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
22,716
22,526
21,883
.8
3.8
Total deposits
$ 90,044
$ 91,273
$ 89,278
(1.3) %
.9 %
Other data
Branches
976
978
1,000
Automated teller machines
1,270
1,284
1,316
- Net income attributable to Key of $142 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $241 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $50 million, or 8.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by higher earning assets, partially offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio
- Average loans and leases increased $2.7 billion, or 6.8%, from the third quarter of 2021, driven by loan growth in consumer mortgage and Laurel Road, partly offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio
- Average deposits increased $766 million, or 0.9%, from the third quarter of 2021, driven by higher retail deposits
- Provision for credit losses increased $75 million compared to the third quarter of 2021, due to an increase in the provision in the current quarter, reflecting the change in the economic outlook, as well as a reserve release in the year-ago period as uncertainty caused by the pandemic subsided
- Noninterest income decreased $29 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower consumer mortgage income, reflecting lower gain on sale margins, as well as a decline in trust and investment services, reflecting lower equity markets
- Noninterest expense increased $76 million, or 12.9%, from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by an increase in personnel expense
Commercial Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q22 vs.
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 495
$ 438
$ 407
13.0 %
21.6 %
Noninterest income
394
404
477
(2.5)
(17.4)
Total revenue (TE)
889
842
884
5.6
.6
Provision for credit losses
74
37
(69)
100.0
207.2
Noninterest expense
450
410
470
9.8
(4.3)
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
365
395
483
(7.6)
(24.4)
Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments
70
78
104
(10.3)
(32.7)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 295
$ 317
$ 379
(6.9) %
(22.2) %
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 71,464
$ 67,825
$ 59,856
5.4 %
19.4 %
Loans held for sale
1,036
1,016
1,190
2.0
(12.9)
Total assets
81,898
78,815
69,227
3.9
18.3
Deposits
52,272
54,846
56,401
(4.7) %
(7.3) %
TE
= Taxable Equivalent
Additional Commercial Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 3Q22 vs.
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 29
$ 33
$ 24
(12.1) %
20.8 %
Investment banking and debt placement fees
153
150
234
2.0
(34.6)
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
19
27
37
(29.6)
(48.6)
Corporate services income
89
87
67
2.3
32.8
Service charges on deposit accounts
36
36
34
—
5.9
Cards and payments income
19
23
44
(17.4)
(56.8)
Payments and services income
144
146
145
(1.4)
(0.7)
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
44
45
34
(2.2)
29.4
Other noninterest income
5
3
3
66.7
66.7
Total noninterest income
$ 394
$ 404
$ 477
(2.5) %
(17.4) %
Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (3Q22 vs. 3Q21)
- Net income attributable to Key of $295 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $379 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $88 million, or 21.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial real estate loans, as well as higher interest rates
- Average loan and lease balances increased $11.6 billion, or 19.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, due to growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans
- Average deposit balances decreased $4.1 billion compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by a decline in non-operating deposits
- Provision for credit losses increased $143 million compared to the third quarter of 2021, due to an increase in the provision in the current quarter, reflecting the change in the economic outlook, as well as a reserve release in the year-ago period as uncertainty caused by the pandemic subsided
- Noninterest income decreased $83 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower investment banking and debt placement fees and lower cards and payments income, partially offset by an increase in corporate services income
- Noninterest expense decreased $20 million from the third quarter of 2021, driven by lower incentive compensation and lower operating lease expense
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190.1 billion at September 30, 2022.
Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, and the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on us, our clients, our third-party service providers, and the markets. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 1,203
$ 1,104
$ 1,025
Noninterest income
683
688
797
Total revenue (TE)
1,886
1,792
1,822
Provision for credit losses
109
45
(107)
Noninterest expense
1,106
1,078
1,112
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
540
530
643
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
2
3
2
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
542
533
645
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
513
504
616
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
2
3
2
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
515
507
618
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .55
$ .54
$ .65
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.55
.55
.66
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
.55
.54
.65
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)
.55
.54
.65
Cash dividends declared
.195
.195
.185
Book value at period end
11.62
13.48
16.82
Tangible book value at period end
8.56
10.40
13.80
Market price at period end
16.02
17.23
21.62
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
1.14 %
1.16 %
1.41 %
Return on average common equity
16.33
16.17
15.28
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
21.19
20.90
18.55
Net interest margin (TE)
2.74
2.61
2.47
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
58.0
59.5
60.2
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
1.14 %
1.16 %
1.41 %
Return on average common equity
16.39
16.27
15.33
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
21.28
21.03
18.61
Net interest margin (TE)
2.73
2.60
2.46
Loan to deposit (c)
81.3
78.3
66.5
Capital ratios at period end
Key shareholders' equity to assets
7.0 %
7.7 %
9.4 %
Key common shareholders' equity to assets
5.7
6.7
8.4
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
4.3
5.3
7.0
Common Equity Tier 1 (d)
9.1
9.2
9.6
Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)
10.6
10.4
10.9
Total risk-based capital (d)
12.7
12.0
12.7
Leverage (d)
8.9
8.6
8.4
Asset quality — from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$ 43
$ 44
$ 29
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
.15 %
.16 %
.11 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,144
$ 1,099
$ 1,084
Allowance for credit losses
1,338
1,272
1,236
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
.98 %
.98 %
1.10 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.15
1.13
1.25
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
293.3
256.2
195.7
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
343.1
296.5
223.1
Nonperforming loans at period-end
$ 390
$ 429
$ 554
Nonperforming assets at period-end
419
463
599
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.34 %
.38 %
.56 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.36
.41
.61
Trust assets
Assets under management
$ 47,846
$ 49,003
$ 52,867
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
17,907
17,414
17,009
Branches
976
978
1,000
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
$ 7
$ 7
$ 9
Financial Highlights (continued)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Nine months ended
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 3,327
$ 3,060
Noninterest income
2,047
2,285
Total revenue (TE)
5,374
5,345
Provision for credit losses
237
(422)
Noninterest expense
3,254
3,259
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
1,517
1,985
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
6
11
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
1,523
1,996
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
1,437
1,905
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
6
11
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
1,443
1,916
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 1.55
$ 1.99
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
.01
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
1.56
2.00
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
1.54
1.98
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution
.01
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)
1.55
1.99
Cash dividends paid
.59
.56
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
1.10 %
1.50 %
Return on average common equity
14.48
15.98
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
18.41
19.43
Net interest margin (TE)
2.60
2.53
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
59.9
60.1
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
1.10 %
1.50 %
Return on average common equity
14.54
16.07
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
18.49
19.54
Net interest margin (TE)
2.60
2.52
Asset quality — from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$ 120
$ 165
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.15 %
.22 %
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
17,477
17,034
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
20
22
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(c)
Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.
(d)
September 30, 2022, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in millions)
The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."
The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.
The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.
The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end
Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 13,290
$ 14,427
$ 17,510
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,856
2,868
2,814
Preferred Stock (b)
2,446
1,856
1,856
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 7,988
$ 9,703
$ 12,840
Total assets (GAAP)
$ 190,051
$ 187,008
$ 187,035
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,856
2,868
2,814
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 187,195
$ 184,140
$ 184,221
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
4.27 %
5.27 %
6.97 %
Pre-provision net revenue
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 1,196
$ 1,097
$ 1,016
$ 3,307
$ 3,038
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
7
7
9
20
22
Noninterest income
683
688
797
2,047
2,285
Less: Noninterest expense
1,106
1,078
1,112
3,254
3,259
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
$ 780
$ 714
$ 710
$ 2,120
$ 2,086
Average tangible common equity
Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 14,614
$ 14,398
$ 17,899
$ 15,256
$ 17,843
Less: Intangible assets (average) (c)
2,863
2,827
2,823
2,835
2,834
Preferred stock (average)
2,148
1,900
1,900
1,984
1,900
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 9,603
$ 9,671
$ 13,176
$ 10,437
$ 13,109
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 513
$ 504
$ 616
$ 1,437
$ 1,905
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
9,603
9,671
13,176
10,437
13,109
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
21.19 %
20.90 %
18.55 %
18.41 %
19.43 %
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 515
$ 507
$ 618
$ 1,443
$ 1,916
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
9,603
9,671
13,176
10,437
13,109
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)
21.28 %
21.03 %
18.61 %
18.49 %
19.54 %
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Cash efficiency ratio
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$ 1,106
$ 1,078
$ 1,112
$ 3,254
$ 3,259
Less: Intangible asset amortization
12
12
15
35
44
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 1,094
$ 1,066
$ 1,097
$ 3,219
$ 3,215
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 1,196
$ 1,097
$ 1,016
$ 3,307
$ 3,038
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
7
7
9
20
22
Noninterest income
683
688
797
2,047
2,285
Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)
$ 1,886
$ 1,792
$ 1,822
$ 5,374
$ 5,345
Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
58.0 %
59.5 %
60.2 %
59.9 %
60.1 %
(a)
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, intangible assets exclude $2 million, $2 million, and $3 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables.
(b)
Net of capital surplus.
(c)
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, average intangible assets exclude $2 million, $2 million, and $3 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, average intangible assets exclude $2 million, and $4 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables.
GAAP
= U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in millions)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
Assets
Loans
$ 116,191
$ 112,390
$ 98,609
Loans held for sale
1,048
1,306
1,805
Securities available for sale
40,000
42,437
40,594
Held-to-maturity securities
8,163
8,186
8,423
Trading account assets
1,068
809
902
Short-term investments
4,896
2,456
19,608
Other investments
1,272
969
607
Total earning assets
172,638
168,553
170,548
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,144)
(1,099)
(1,084)
Cash and due from banks
717
678
763
Premises and equipment
629
638
678
Goodwill
2,752
2,752
2,673
Other intangible assets
106
118
144
Corporate-owned life insurance
4,351
4,343
4,312
Accrued income and other assets
9,535
10,529
8,404
Discontinued assets
467
496
597
Total assets
$ 190,051
$ 187,008
$ 187,035
Liabilities
Deposits in domestic offices:
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 84,168
$ 83,628
$ 87,242
Savings deposits
7,860
7,934
7,259
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,269
1,421
1,890
Other time deposits
4,578
1,909
2,315
Total interest-bearing deposits
97,875
94,892
98,706
Noninterest-bearing deposits
46,980
50,973
53,225
Total deposits
144,855
145,865
151,931
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
4,224
3,234
228
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
4,576
2,809
767
Accrued expense and other liabilities
4,849
4,056
3,434
Long-term debt
18,257
16,617
13,165
Total liabilities
176,761
172,581
169,525
Equity
Preferred stock
2,500
1,900
1,900
Common shares
1,257
1,257
1,257
Capital surplus
6,257
6,241
6,141
Retained earnings
15,450
15,118
14,133
Treasury stock, at cost
(5,917)
(5,923)
(5,876)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(6,257)
(4,166)
(45)
Key shareholders' equity
13,290
14,427
17,510
Total liabilities and equity
$ 190,051
$ 187,008
$ 187,035
Common shares outstanding (000)
932,938
932,643
930,544
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Interest income
Loans
$ 1,134
$ 923
$ 882
$ 2,894
$ 2,659
Loans held for sale
14
10
13
36
35
Securities available for sale
196
188
135
557
398
Held-to-maturity securities
55
48
43
149
133
Trading account assets
8
7
4
21
14
Short-term investments
32
13
9
49
20
Other investments
5
4
1
11
5
Total interest income
1,444
1,193
1,087
3,717
3,264
Interest expense
Deposits
59
20
15
93
52
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
19
6
—
25
—
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
24
9
2
36
6
Long-term debt
146
61
54
256
168
Total interest expense
248
96
71
410
226
Net interest income
1,196
1,097
1,016
3,307
3,038
Provision for credit losses
109
45
(107)
237
(422)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,087
1,052
1,123
3,070
3,460
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
127
137
129
400
395
Investment banking and debt placement fees
154
149
235
466
614
Service charges on deposit accounts
92
96
91
279
247
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
19
28
37
79
111
Corporate services income
96
96
74
283
212
Cards and payments income
91
85
111
256
329
Corporate-owned life insurance income
33
35
33
99
94
Consumer mortgage income
14
14
33
49
106
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
44
45
34
125
112
Other income
13
3
20
11
65
Total noninterest income
683
688
797
2,047
2,285
Noninterest expense
Personnel
655
607
640
1,892
1,887
Net occupancy
72
78
74
223
225
Computer processing
77
78
67
232
211
Business services and professional fees
47
52
56
152
157
Equipment
23
26
25
72
75
Operating lease expense
24
27
30
79
95
Marketing
30
34
32
92
89
Other expense
178
176
188
512
520
Total noninterest expense
1,106
1,078
1,112
3,254
3,259
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
664
662
808
1,863
2,486
Income taxes
124
132
165
346
501
Income (loss) from continuing operations
540
530
643
1,517
1,985
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
2
3
2
6
11
Net income (loss)
542
533
645
1,523
1,996
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 542
$ 533
$ 645
$ 1,523
1,996
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 513
$ 504
$ 616
$ 1,437
$ 1,905
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
515
507
618
1,443
1,916
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .55
$ .54
$ .65
$ 1.55
$ 1.99
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
.01
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.55
.55
.66
1.56
2.00
Per common share — assuming dilution
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .55
$ .54
$ .65
$ 1.54
$ 1.98
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
.01
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.55
.54
.65
1.55
1.99
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ .195
$ .195
$ .185
$ .585
$ .555
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)
924,594
924,302
942,446
924,085
955,069
Effect of common share options and other stock awards
7,861
7,506
10,077
8,679
9,712
Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b)
932,455
931,808
952,523
932,764
964,781
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Third Quarter 2022
Second Quarter 2022
Third Quarter 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$ 56,151
$ 578
4.09 %
$ 53,858
$ 449
3.34 %
$ 49,868
$ 445
3.54 %
Real estate — commercial mortgage
16,002
168
4.18
15,231
136
3.58
13,306
120
3.56
Real estate — construction
2,306
27
4.58
2,125
20
3.81
2,134
19
3.53
Commercial lease financing
3,892
25
2.58
3,817
24
2.47
3,922
27
2.80
Total commercial loans
78,351
798
4.05
75,031
629
3.36
69,230
611
3.50
Real estate — residential mortgage
20,256
152
3.00
18,383
131
2.85
13,168
92
2.78
Home equity loans
8,024
91
4.51
8,208
78
3.83
8,894
84
3.75
Consumer direct loans
6,766
72
4.25
6,514
68
4.19
5,175
59
4.55
Credit cards
969
28
11.63
943
24
10.20
917
23
10.07
Consumer indirect loans
52
—
—
59
—
—
2,754
22
3.15
Total consumer loans
36,067
343
3.80
34,107
301
3.53
30,908
280
3.60
Total loans
114,418
1,141
3.97
109,138
930
3.41
100,138
891
3.53
Loans held for sale
1,102
14
5.22
1,107
10
3.49
1,447
13
3.66
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
42,271
196
1.69
43,023
188
1.60
36,923
135
1.48
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
7,933
55
2.79
7,291
48
2.65
6,507
43
2.66
Trading account assets
841
8
3.65
854
7
3.45
743
4
2.19
Short-term investments
3,043
32
4.13
3,591
13
1.45
19,274
9
.18
Other investments (e)
1,054
5
1.78
800
4
2.27
614
1
0.99
Total earning assets
170,662
1,451
3.30
165,804
1,200
2.83
165,646
1,096
2.64
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,099)
(1,103)
(1,222)
Accrued income and other assets
18,629
18,826
16,947
Discontinued assets
478
505
618
Total assets
$ 188,670
$ 184,032
$ 181,989
Liabilities
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 83,050
$ 50
.24
$ 85,389
$ 18
.08
$ 85,333
$ 10
.05
Savings deposits
7,904
—
.01
7,891
—
.01
7,117
—
.01
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,347
2
.47
1,487
1
.44
1,975
3
.59
Other time deposits
2,713
7
.97
1,972
1
.13
2,404
2
.26
Total interest-bearing deposits
95,014
59
.25
96,739
20
.08
96,829
15
.06
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
3,562
19
2.10
2,792
6
.88
231
—
.02
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
3,725
24
2.53
1,943
9
1.77
671
2
1.11
Long-term debt (f), (g)
17,704
146
3.32
12,662
61
1.92
12,601
54
1.73
Total interest-bearing liabilities
120,005
248
.82
114,136
96
.34
110,332
71
.26
Noninterest-bearing deposits
49,215
50,732
50,087
Accrued expense and other liabilities
4,358
4,261
3,053
Discontinued liabilities (g)
478
505
618
Total liabilities
$ 174,056
$ 169,634
$ 164,090
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
$ 14,614
$ 14,398
$ 17,899
Noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
Total equity
14,614
14,398
17,899
Total liabilities and equity
$ 188,670
$ 184,032
$ 181,989
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.48 %
2.50 %
2.38 %
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
$ 1,203
2.74 %
$ 1,104
2.61 %
$ 1,025
2.47 %
TE adjustment (b)
7
7
9
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$ 1,196
$ 1,097
$ 1,016
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $162 million, $153 million, and $137 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE
= Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$ 53,878
$ 1,437
3.57 %
$ 51,410
$ 1,347
3.50 %
Real estate — commercial mortgage
15,278
425
3.72
12,932
351
3.63
Real estate — construction
2,154
64
3.95
2,111
58
3.65
Commercial lease financing
3,883
72
2.48
4,041
89
2.93
Total commercial loans
75,193
1,998
3.55
70,494
1,845
3.50
Real estate — residential mortgage
18,331
395
2.87
11,320
246
2.89
Home equity loans
8,191
244
3.98
9,089
257
3.78
Consumer direct loans
6,414
201
4.20
4,969
173
4.65
Credit cards
948
76
10.75
919
69
10.10
Consumer indirect loans
67
—
—
3,771
91
3.22
Total consumer loans
33,951
916
3.60
30,068
836
3.71
Total loans
109,144
2,914
3.57
100,562
2,681
3.56
Loans held for sale
1,230
36
3.94
1,531
35
3.03
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
43,396
557
1.60
33,553
398
1.60
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
7,473
149
2.66
6,713
133
2.64
Trading account assets
846
21
3.28
809
14
2.30
Short-term investments
4,636
49
1.42
18,211
20
.15
Other investments (e)
836
11
1.80
616
5
1.14
Total earning assets
167,561
3,737
2.92
161,995
3,286
2.71
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,087)
(1,427)
Accrued income and other assets
18,315
16,626
Discontinued assets
507
651
Total assets
$ 185,296
$ 177,845
Liabilities
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 85,632
$ 79
.12
$ 83,599
$ 30
.05
Savings deposits
7,799
1
.01
6,730
1
.02
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,490
5
.45
2,250
13
.77
Other time deposits
2,263
8
.48
2,644
8
.41
Total interest-bearing deposits
97,184
93
.13
95,223
52
.07
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
2,226
25
1.51
242
—
.03
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
2,135
36
2.24
764
6
.96
Long-term debt (f), (g)
13,757
256
2.49
12,469
168
1.80
Total interest-bearing liabilities
115,302
410
.48
108,698
226
.28
Noninterest-bearing deposits
50,082
47,800
Accrued expense and other liabilities
4,149
2,853
Discontinued liabilities (g)
507
651
Total liabilities
$ 170,040
$ 160,002
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
$ 15,256
$ 17,843
Noncontrolling interests
—
—
Total equity
15,256
17,843
Total liabilities and equity
$ 185,296
$ 177,845
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.45 %
2.44 %
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
$ 3,327
2.60 %
$ 3,060
2.53 %
TE adjustment (b)
20
22
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$ 3,307
$ 3,038
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $152 million and $131 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE
= Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Noninterest Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Personnel (a)
$ 655
$ 607
$ 640
$ 1,892
$ 1,887
Net occupancy
72
78
74
223
225
Computer processing
77
78
67
232
211
Business services and professional fees
47
52
56
152
157
Equipment
23
26
25
72
75
Operating lease expense
24
27
30
79
95
Marketing
30
34
32
92
89
Other expense
178
176
188
512
520
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,106
$ 1,078
$ 1,112
$ 3,254
$ 3,259
Average full-time equivalent employees (b)
17,907
17,414
17,009
17,477
17,034
(a)
Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.
(b)
The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.
Personnel Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Salaries and contract labor
$ 388
$ 357
$ 328
$ 1,093
$ 969
Incentive and stock-based compensation
176
163
212
522
618
Employee benefits
89
83
100
269
299
Severance
2
4
—
8
1
Total personnel expense
$ 655
$ 607
$ 640
$ 1,892
$ 1,887
Loan Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Change 9/30/2022 vs
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
Commercial and industrial (a)
$ 56,971
$ 55,245
$ 49,553
3.1 %
15.0 %
Commercial real estate:
Commercial mortgage
16,400
15,636
13,674
4.9
19.9
Construction
2,349
2,144
2,120
9.6
10.8
Total commercial real estate loans
18,749
17,780
15,794
5.4
18.7
Commercial lease financing (b)
3,877
3,956
3,982
(2.0)
(2.6)
Total commercial loans
79,597
76,981
69,329
3.4
14.8
Residential — prime loans:
Real estate — residential mortgage
20,838
19,588
14,204
6.4
46.7
Home equity loans
7,926
8,134
8,747
(2.6)
(9.4)
Total residential — prime loans
28,764
27,722
22,951
3.8
25.3
Consumer direct loans
6,803
6,665
5,324
2.1
27.8
Credit cards
977
967
928
1.0
5.3
Consumer indirect loans
50
55
77
(9.1)
(35.1)
Total consumer loans
36,594
35,409
29,280
3.3
25.0
Total loans (c), (d)
$ 116,191
$ 112,390
$ 98,609
3.4 %
17.8 %
(a)
Loan balances include $166 million, $161 million, and $139 million of commercial credit card balances at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
(b)
Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $10 million, $12 million, and $16 million at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.
(c)
Total loans exclude loans of $467 million at September 30, 2022, $498 million at June 30, 2022, and $602 million at September 30, 2021, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.
(d)
Accrued interest of $274 million, $233 million, and $212 million at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.
Loans Held for Sale Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Change 9/30/2022 vs
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
Commercial and industrial
$ 292
$ 213
$ 122
37.1 %
139.3 %
Real estate — commercial mortgage
693
1,004
1,446
(31.0)
(52.1)
Real estate — construction
—
6
—
N/M
N/M
Commercial lease financing
2
—
—
N/M
N/M
Real estate — residential mortgage
61
83
237
(26.5)
(74.3)
Total loans held for sale
$ 1,048
$ 1,306
$ 1,805
(19.8) %
(41.9) %
N/M
= Not Meaningful
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
(Dollars in millions)
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
Balance at beginning of period
$ 1,306
$ 1,170
$ 2,729
$ 1,805
$ 1,537
New originations
2,157
2,837
2,724
5,704
3,328
Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net
—
(57)
—
(1)
3305
Loan sales
(2,446)
(2,506)
(4,269)
(4,742)
(6,405)
Loan draws (payments), net
26
(133)
(12)
(12)
8
Valuation and other adjustments
5
(5)
(2)
(25)
32
Balance at end of period
$ 1,048
$ 1,306
$ 1,170
$ 2,729
$ 1,805
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Average loans outstanding
$ 114,418
$ 109,138
$ 100,138
$ 109,144
$ 100,562
Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period
1,099
1,105
1,220
1,061
1,626
Loans charged off:
Commercial and industrial
49
39
27
118
141
Real estate — commercial mortgage
3
3
—
10
39
Real estate — construction
—
—
—
—
—
Total commercial real estate loans
3
3
—
10
39
Commercial lease financing
—
—
1
2
5
Total commercial loans
52
42
28
130
185
Real estate — residential mortgage
1
(2)
(2)
(2)
(1)
Home equity loans
—
—
1
1
7
Consumer direct loans
8
10
7
25
22
Credit cards
7
8
6
22
21
Consumer indirect loans
—
1
26
2
38
Total consumer loans
16
17
38
48
87
Total loans charged off
68
59
66
178
272
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
13
8
20
32
60
Real estate — commercial mortgage
2
1
1
4
8
Real estate — construction
—
1
—
1
—
Total commercial real estate loans
2
2
1
5
8
Commercial lease financing
1
1
6
2
7
Total commercial loans
16
11
27
39
75
Real estate — residential mortgage
1
1
1
2
2
Home equity loans
1
1
2
3
4
Consumer direct loans
4
1
2
7
6
Credit cards
2
1
1
5
6
Consumer indirect loans
1
—
4
2
14
Total consumer loans
9
4
10
19
32
Total recoveries
25
15
37
58
107
Net loan charge-offs
(43)
(44)
(29)
(120)
(165)
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
88
38
(107)
203
(377)
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$ 1,144
$ 1,099
$ 1,084
$ 1,144
$ 1,084
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period
173
166
152
160
197
Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments
21
7
—
34
(45)
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)
$ 194
$ 173
$ 152
$ 194
$ 152
Total allowance for credit losses at end of period
$ 1,338
$ 1,272
$ 1,236
$ 1,338
$ 1,236
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.15 %
.16 %
.11 %
.15 %
.22 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
.98
.98
1.10
.98
1.10
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.15
1.13
1.25
1.15
1.25
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
293.3
256.2
195.7
293.3
195.7
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
343.1
296.5
223.1
343.1
223.1
Discontinued operations — education lending business:
Loans charged off
$ 1
$ 1
$ 1
$ 4
$ 3
Recoveries
1
1
1
2
2
Net loan charge-offs
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ (2)
$ (1)
(a)
Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
Net loan charge-offs
$ 43
$ 44
$ 33
$ 19
$ 29
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.15 %
.16 %
.13 %
.08 %
.11 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,144
$ 1,099
$ 1,105
$ 1,061
$ 1,084
Allowance for credit losses (a)
1,338
1,272
1,271
1,221
1,236
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
.98 %
.98 %
1.04 %
1.04 %
1.10 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.15
1.13
1.19
1.20
1.25
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
293.3
256.2
251.7
233.7
195.7
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
343.1
296.5
289.5
268.9
223.1
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 390
$ 429
$ 439
$ 454
$ 554
Nonperforming assets at period end
419
463
467
489
599
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.34 %
.38 %
.41 %
.45 %
.56 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.36
.41
.44
.48
.61
(a)
Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Commercial and industrial
$ 169
$ 197
$ 186
$ 191
$ 253
Real estate — commercial mortgage
34
35
40
44
49
Real estate — construction
—
—
—
—
—
Total commercial real estate loans
34
35
40
44
49
Commercial lease financing
2
2
3
4
5
Total commercial loans
205
234
229
239
307
Real estate — residential mortgage
66
67
73
72
93
Home equity loans
112
120
129
135
146
Consumer direct loans
3
3
4
4
4
Credit cards
3
3
3
3
3
Consumer indirect loans
1
2
1
1
1
Total consumer loans
185
195
210
215
247
Total nonperforming loans
390
429
439
454
554
OREO
12
9
8
8
8
Nonperforming loans held for sale
17
25
20
24
35
Other nonperforming assets
—
—
—
3
2
Total nonperforming assets
$ 419
$ 463
$ 467
$ 489
$ 599
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
47
41
55
68
82
Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days
187
137
122
165
164
Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a)
254
216
219
220
270
Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a)
134
94
98
99
146
Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business
3
3
4
4
4
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.34 %
.38 %
.41 %
.45 %
.56 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.36
.41
.44
.48
.61
(a)
Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
Balance at beginning of period
$ 429
$ 439
$ 454
$ 554
$ 694
Loans placed on nonaccrual status
80
118
87
116
116
Charge-offs
(68)
(59)
(50)
(51)
(66)
Loans sold
(3)
(8)
—
(38)
(17)
Payments
(29)
(35)
(27)
(68)
(136)
Transfers to OREO
(1)
(2)
(1)
(1)
(1)
Loans returned to accrual status
(18)
(24)
(24)
(58)
(36)
Balance at end of period
$ 390
$ 429
$ 439
$ 454
$ 554
Line of Business Results
(Dollars in millions)
Change 3Q22 vs.
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
Consumer Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 891
$ 824
$ 799
$ 839
$ 870
8.1 %
2.4 %
Provision for credit losses
37
8
43
14
(38)
362.5
197.4
Noninterest expense
667
676
663
613
591
(1.3)
12.9
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
142
107
71
161
241
32.7
(41.1)
Average loans and leases
42,568
40,827
38,654
37,841
39,854
4.3
6.8
Average deposits
90,044
91,273
91,516
90,385
89,278
(1.3)
.9
Net loan charge-offs
17
23
22
22
35
(26.1)
(51.4)
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.16 %
.23 %
.23 %
.23 %
.35 %
(30.4)
(54.3)
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 195
$ 203
$ 217
$ 222
$ 254
(3.9)
(23.2)
Return on average allocated equity
16.20 %
11.66 %
8.02 %
18.05 %
25.81 %
38.9
(37.2)
Commercial Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 889
$ 842
$ 808
$ 1027
$ 884
5.6 %
.6 %
Provision for credit losses
74
37
41
(12)
(69)
100.0
207.2
Noninterest expense
450
410
413
501
470
9.8
(4.3)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
295
317
284
448
379
(6.9)
(22.2)
Average loans and leases
71,464
67,825
64,684
61,078
59,856
5.4
19.4
Average loans held for sale
1,036
1,016
1,323
1,962
1,190
2.0
(12.9)
Average deposits
52,272
54,846
57,241
59,423
56,401
(4.7)
(7.3)
Net loan charge-offs
27
21
11
—
(6)
28.6
N/M
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.15 %
.12 %
.07 %
— %
(.04) %
25.0
N/M
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 224
$ 260
$ 250
$ 267
$ 345
(13.8)
(35.1)
Return on average allocated equity
12.63 %
14.26 %
13.26 %
20.94 %
18.02 %
(11.4)
(29.9)
TE
= Taxable Equivalent
