loanDepot, Inc. to report third quarter 2022 financial results on November 8, 2022

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) (together with its subsidiaries, "loanDepot" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on November 8, 2022, after market close. Management will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on loanDepot's investor relations website, investors.loandepot.com. The call will include a review of the quarterly results followed by a question and answer session.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-440-6385 using conference ID 2021948. Attendees should call in five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call. A replay of the webcast and transcript will also be made available on the investor relations website, or by dialing 800-770-2030, following the conclusion of the event.

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

