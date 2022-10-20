'Step Up for Bone Health' this World Osteoporosis Day on October 20th

The Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) Joins Organizations Around the World to Raise Awareness About Bone Health

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) joins organizations across the globe this World Osteoporosis Day to raise awareness about bone health and promote prevention strategies that can help reduce one's risk of developing osteoporosis later in life.

Approximately 10 million Americans have been diagnosed with osteoporosis, and many more don't know they have it because there are often no symptoms until a fracture occurs. Moreover, about 44 million people have low bone mass, putting them at an increased risk of fracture. It's estimated that one in two women and one in four men over age 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis in their lifetime.

Osteoporosis is a disease that is characterized by weak bones and bone tissue deterioration, leading to increased risk of fracture. This 'silent disease' often goes undiagnosed until a person experiences the effects of broken bones or other complications.

"We need to prioritize our bone health the way we do our heart health and brain health," said Claire Gill, BHOF CEO. "Our goal is to educate and empower individuals to take action to maximize their ability to live a long, active and independent life."

For World Osteoporosis Day, BHOF is raising awareness by encouraging people of all ages to do the Osteo-a-Gogo dance and share it on Instagram and Facebook. To participate, film yourself dancing to Soul Bossa Nova, post your video, and tag your friends and family thereby encouraging them to raise awareness with you. Tag BHOF in your posts with @bonehealthandosteoporosis and use the hashtags #WorldOsteoporosisDay and #BeBoneStrong.

BHOF's World Osteoporosis Day webpage offers additional details on how to participate in the Osteo-a-Gogo awareness dance campaign. It also lists several helpful resources including a user-friendly toolkit with everything you need to find information about osteoporosis, get support, and share information on social media. Visit bonehealthandosteoporosis.org/world-osteoporosis-day to learn more.

Established in 1984, the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation is the nation's leading health organization dedicated to promoting strong bones for life, preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, and reducing human suffering through programs of awareness, education, advocacy, and research. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit bonehealthandosteoporosis.org.

About World Osteoporosis Day

The World Osteoporosis Day 2022 campaign encourages people across the globe to 'Step Up for Bone Health.' Through early prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis, millions of men and women all over the world can reduce their risk of painful, debilitating and life-threatening fractures. IOF invites the public, healthcare professionals and organizations worldwide to join the campaign along with its 240 member societies in raising awareness of bone health and calling for action on osteoporosis and fracture prevention in their communities. Learn more at worldosteoporosisday.org.

