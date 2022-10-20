SUBARU EARNS THREE 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ AWARDS

Legacy earned an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award for 17 consecutive years

For 14 years running, Outback is an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK

The WRX sports car (equipped with EyeSight) secured an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award for the first time

All three vehicles achieved a 'Superior' rating in front crash prevention (when equipped with EyeSight)

Nine Subaru models have received a 2022 IIHS TSP award

Subaru has earned more IIHS TSP+ awards than any other brand since 2013 (as of September 2022 )*

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that the 2023 Outback SUV, 2023 Legacy sedan, and the 2022 WRX sports car were named a 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). For 2022, Subaru has received an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award for every model currently available:

2022 TOP SAFETY PICK + Winners

2022 Subaru Ascent ( TSP for five consecutive years)*

2022 Subaru BRZ (with EyeSight) (First year for TSP+ )

2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid ( TSP+ for four consecutive years)*

2023 Subaru Legacy ( TSP for 17 consecutive years)*

2023 Subaru Outback ( TSP for 14 consecutive years)*

2022 Subaru WRX (with EyeSight) (First year for TSP+ )

2022 Subaru Forester (TSP for 16 consecutive years)*

2022 TOP SAFETY PICK Winners

2022 Subaru Crosstrek (with EyeSight and specific headlights) ( TSP for 11 consecutive years)*

2022 Subaru Impreza five-door (with EyeSight and specific headlights) (TSP for 15 consecutive years)*

To earn a 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles must receive 'Good' ratings in each of IIHS's six crashworthiness evaluations; 'Good' or 'Acceptable' headlight ratings, and available front crash prevention that achieves "Advanced" or "Superior" ratings in both vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. The 'Plus' is awarded to models that come exclusively with 'Good' or 'Acceptable' headlights.

"We are absolutely thrilled that every model currently available in our lineup received a 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award," said Thomas J. Doll, President and Chief Executive Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "This is a testament to our commitment to our customers that we will provide them with vehicles set to the highest safety standards year over year.

Since 2013, Subaru has received a cumulative total of 66 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, which is more than any other brand.* ** For the full list of 2022 IIHS winners, visit the IIHS website .

*Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles. Based on research conducted by Subaru of America and Subaru Canada.

** As of September 2022

