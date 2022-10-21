Expanded Portfolio for Better Quality Management from Sun Nuclear at the 2022 ASTRO Annual Meeting

Expanded Portfolio for Better Quality Management from Sun Nuclear at the 2022 ASTRO Annual Meeting

Featuring Automated In-Vivo QA, SRS-Class Dosimetry, Motion QA, and More

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) ("Mirion"), will present its comprehensive Quality Management portfolio, with expanded offerings from CIRS, now part of Sun Nuclear, at the ASTRO Annual Meeting, October 23-25, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. Highlights in the Sun Nuclear booth (980) include the SunCHECK® Platform, new SunSCAN™ 3D System, and the first joint QA solution from Sun Nuclear and CIRS.

Presenting CIRS Solutions

Sun Nuclear and CIRS are now one, as part of the Mirion Medical brand. From practical resources for motion and MRgRT QA to advanced tissue simulation capabilities and anthropomorphic phantom design, an expanded portfolio, with demos, will be on display in the Sun Nuclear ASTRO booth.

Debuting at ASTRO 2022, the Enhanced Dynamic Platform is the next-generation design of the CIRS Dynamic Platform and the first release to come from the integration of CIRS and Sun Nuclear research and development. Also on display in the Sun Nuclear ASTRO booth will be the work-in-progress MotionCHECK™ 3D System. Designed to support tumor tracking, MotionCHECK 3D is intended to integrate the Enhanced Dynamic Platform with the ArcCHECK® array, the benchmark for 3D pre-treatment patient QA in radiation therapy.

Powering Quality Management and Practical In-Vivo QA

Globally, 1,600+ clinical users rely on the SunCHECK platform for centralized, standardized Patient and Machine QA for their Radiation Therapy programs. Recently released, the ISO/IEC 27001:2013-certified, Cloud-hosted SaaS implementation option for the SunCHECK platform reduces resources required for upfront deployment and ongoing support.

In booth 980, ASTRO attendees are invited to personal or small-group demonstrations of this powerful Quality Management Platform, including practical insights on getting started with in-vivo QA. Plus, from 4-5 p.m. on Monday, October 24, Sun Nuclear is co-hosting the Exhibit Hall Networking Reception, during which attendees can enjoy refreshments and hear a special set of talks on scaling, simplifying, and standardizing QA:

4:15 p.m. — SunCHECK at the Enterprise Level: Network-Wide Efficiency Gains & Time-Savings, including an update on coding and billing from Revenue Cycle Coding Strategies, Inc.

4:35 p.m. — SunCHECK® Machine: How to Get All Your Physicists on the Same Page

SRS-Class Accuracy with the New SunSCAN 3D System

With the brand-new SunSCAN 3D Water Scanning System, hyper-accurate dosimetry meets the growing demands of stereotactic treatment deliveries. The SunSCAN 3D System also introduces faster, easier workflows for beam commissioning and Annual QA for busy Radiation Therapy departments. Daily demonstrations of the SunSCAN 3D System, beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the Sun Nuclear booth, will offer insights on quick tank setup, a faster AutoSetup™ routine, and new, intuitive software.

To learn more about the in-booth talk schedule and featured solutions from Sun Nuclear at ASTRO, visit sunnuclear.com/astro.

Sun Nuclear will also have a booth at the 2022 Annual Society for Radiation Oncology Administrators Meeting, where attendees can learn how Sun Nuclear can help them reduce risks, control costs, and improve treatment quality.

About Sun Nuclear

Sun Nuclear and CIRS are part of Mirion Medical, a group of healthcare-focused brands within Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR). We provide innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, Sun Nuclear aims to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com and cirsinc.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

*MotionCHECK™ 3D is a work in progress from Sun Nuclear and CIRS, in partnership with Accuray Incorporated.

