ATN Event Staffing, the leading staffing provider in the experiential and event marketing industry, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATN is based in Agoura Hills, CA, and was founded by Josef Meyer in 2002. Before launching ATN, Meyer worked for ASAP Models, learning the ropes of the event staffing world from those who would become his mentors, Arlene and Barre Rosenstock, owners of ASAP. After a short time, Meyer knew he wanted to start an event staffing agency – one with nationwide capabilities, which at the time, few existed. Coming from a background in online retail, Meyer realized that advancing technology and the internet could turn that dream into reality. With the blessing and support of the Rosenstocks, Meyer launched Across the Nation Promo, Model, and Staffing (now ATN Event Staffing) on October 20, 2002, and a few years later, acquired ASAP Models.

During the first few years, Meyer focused on building a proprietary nationwide online database to streamline the staffing process, which was pioneering during the early 2000s. In doing so, he knew he could take on more clients in more cities across the nation and move away from the cumbersome staffing process, which consisted of Rolodexes and comp cards. His vision turned into reality, and now after two decades of experience, ATN has earned the reputation as the most dedicated, passionate, and reliable event staffing agency available. ATN now boasts 24 full-time employees in five time zones and has the largest talent database in the industry, with over 400,000 registered staff throughout the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

"I have always described ATN as a startup," Meyer said. "Regardless of if we were 5, 10, or 20 years old, the feeling has always been to have sustained and manageable growth. I can humbly say we continue to accomplish this objective. Even during the pandemic, when the live events industry shuttered for almost a year, we were able to assess and plan for continued growth once things opened back up.

"The only way we've been able to get to this point is with the relationships we've fostered. Incredibly grateful for the relationships we've built with our clients and brand ambassadors. More than anything is the amazing internal team we've built. I'm so appreciative of this group. This moment is even more special to share with those whose given countless care, effort, and time over the last 20 years."

Over the last two decades, ATN has staffed and managed tens of thousands of events, including experiential and event marketing activations, mobile marketing tours, conferences, trade shows, corporate events, and more.

About ATN Event Staffing

ATN specializes in bringing brands to life by offering custom event staffing solutions for the experiential and event marketing industry. ATN provides brand ambassadors, promotional models, trade show representatives, conference staff, street teams, and other talented individuals to create brand awareness and drive loyalty through meaningful and engaging interactions. With an extensive database of over 400,000 vetted field staff, ATN can successfully staff and execute small and large-scale marketing events throughout the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

ATN is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA, and has offices in Los Angeles, Honolulu, Seattle, Denver, Tulsa, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Orlando.

To learn more, please visit www.atneventstaffing.com.

