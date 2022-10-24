Three Fabco Industries' Innovative Products Now Approved in CA

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California State Water Resources Control Board has certified three more of Fabco Industries' innovative and cost-effective trash and debris filtration products.

From left to right StormBasin, ScreenBox and StormSack (PRNewswire)

Fabco met the Board's rigorous Certified Multi-Benefit Trash Treatment Systems standards to achieve approval for the full capture of trash and debris in stormwater runoff.

As explained on the California Stormwater Quality Association's website , "The Trash Provisions define a full capture system as a treatment control, or series of treatment controls, including but not limited to, a multi-benefit project or a low impact development control that traps all particles that are 5-millimeter or greater, and has a design treatment capacity that is either not less than the peak flow rate resulting from a one-year, one-hour storm event (design storm) in the subdrainage area, or appropriately sized and designed to carry at least the same flows as the corresponding storm drain."

California municipalities and stormwater professionals can now choose Fabco's StormSack, StormBasin and ScreenBox as well as the previously approved Connector Pipe Screen for their stormwater management needs.

Bill Reitzig, Director of Business at Fabco is enthusiastic. "These welcomed approvals show a commitment to Fabco's long term goal in supplying the best stormwater solutions in the marketplace. Now our distribution partners can fully support stormwater professionals throughout the state of California for retrofits, new construction and green infrastructure."

This new development follows Fabco's previous announcement regarding Fabco's FABGUARD media which received registration from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for reducing coliform bacteria in stormwater, industrial wastewater and municipal wastewater applications for 18 states, including California.

About Fabco Industries:

Fabco Industries is a leader in stormwater management. We design and manufacture high performance stormwater filter systems that are highly effective for various treatment applications.

Our range of cost-effective, durable products are designed to meet increasingly stringent pollution control regulations and best management practices for municipal and commercial stormwater markets.

We offer sustainable, simple-to-maintain filtration solutions to meet virtually any stormwater pollution control challenge. Innovative technology. Proven performance. Unbeatable quality and value. Discover all the reasons why Fabco gives you...Evolved Stormwater Solutions.

For more information on these new products now available in California and throughout the United States please visit: Fabco-Industries.com or call us at (631) 393-6024.

