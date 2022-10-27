Finalists Named for the 2022 Hearst Health Prize in Partnership with the UCLA Center for SMART Health

LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UCLA Center for SMART Health, an interdisciplinary collaborative that looks to the integrated transformation of healthcare through emergent data and technologies, and Hearst Health, a division of Hearst and leader in care guidance, today announced the three finalists for the 2022 Hearst Health Prize, a $100,000 award given in recognition of excellence in data science for managing or improving health in the U.S.

The 2022 Hearst Health Prize finalists, in alphabetical order, are:

Constant Therapy Health , for its personalized speech, language and cognitive therapy for patients with neurological disorders to receive evidence-based therapy at home. Its machine learning platform continuously identifies the best therapy exercises that each patient should do next by using the patient's past performance metrics, population performance data for other patients like them, their clinician's inputs, and the patient's preferences and profile. Using the Constant Therapy platform at home, stroke patients achieved significant improvements on standardized cognitive and language skills compared with patients receiving standard of care workbooks. Patients with traumatic brain injury or stroke given access to Constant Therapy at home in addition to clinic therapy showed significant improvement on cognitive and language skills.

Geisinger , for its health data science solution that identifies at-risk individuals across the health system's largely rural population and provides them with appropriate clinical services. Its ConnectedCare365 predictive model supports individuals with chronic diseases, helping to link them with care management resources to prevent unnecessary hospital and emergency room visits. Similar models identify patients at high risk of developing colorectal cancer to promote follow-up screening, and leverage natural language processing of radiology reports to identify cases of potentially deadly abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) that might otherwise be missed.

Prenosis, for its Immunix™ Platform and Sepsis ImmunoScore™, an artificial intelligence and machine learning based Software-as-a-Medical-Device that identifies hospital patients at risk for having or developing sepsis. The Prenosis solution includes a proprietary biobank and dataset (NOSIS), and incorporates 25 parameters from the patient's hospital electronic health record (EHR). Peer-reviewed studies have demonstrated the superior prognostic accuracy of NOSIS protein data with EHRs over that of a model trained only in EHR data; and that ImmunoScore-based risk strata were significantly associated with hospital length of stay, 30-day mortality, and 30-day inpatient readmission.

"The submissions to the 2022 competition represent an outstanding national sample of data science programs in healthcare, and these three finalists are truly an elite cohort," said Gregory Dorn, MD, MPH, Hearst Health president. "The results they have achieved are impressive and inspiring."

"Constant Therapy is honored to be among this elite group of organizations recognized for creating significant healthcare impact with technology and data science. With more than 200 million exercises delivered to date, we are proud of the successful execution of our mission to increase access to effective speech and cognitive therapy to patients recovering from stroke and TBI, or living with aphasia, dementia, and other neurological conditions. By making brain rehabilitation available at home, we strive to enable patients to lead more fulfilling lives," said Veera Anantha, CEO and Co-founder of Constant Therapy Health.

"We are honored to be among the 2022 Hearst Health Prize finalists," said David Vawdrey, PhD, Chief Data & Informatics Officer at Geisinger. "We believe that the effective application of data science can improve the health of populations, reduce healthcare costs, and help eliminate inequality and injustice in our healthcare system."

"With all of the incredible innovation happening in healthcare data science, we're grateful that our work has been recognized by the judges for our precision medicine platform and sepsis solution," said Bobby Reddy, Jr., Prenosis CEO. "We created our dataset because we wanted to tailor treatment to everyone's unique biology. We are building the first maps to truly understand each individual's biology and to use this understanding to suggest the optimal clinical pathways that most increase chances of improved outcomes."

The winner will be announced on November 1 at an award ceremony during the UCLA Center for SMART Health 2022 Annual Symposium. The winner will be awarded $100,000 and the other two finalists will each be awarded $25,000. To register for the symposium or learn more about the Hearst Health Prize, please visit https://go.hearsthealth.hearst.com/Hearst-Health-Prize-22prfin

About the UCLA Center for SMART Health

The UCLA Center for Systematic, Measurable, Actionable, Resilient, and Technology-driven (SMART) Health is a campus-wide collaborative that looks to the integrated transformation of healthcare through emergent data and technologies. A joint effort between the Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI), the Institute for Precision Health (IPH), and the B. John Garrick Institute for the Risk Sciences that brings together UCLA's experts to shape how digital and data-driven healthcare technologies will help to manage risk, reliability, resilience, uncertainty, and precision in future biomedical research and clinical care.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2GEN. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

