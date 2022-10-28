MAD Design USA announces $20,000 giveaway for trade professionals …and launches new Electrician Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all electricians, designers, and builders! There's still time to win a package of patio heaters valued at $20,000! But get in quick – the competition closes on November 11, 2022.

Win up to $20,000 in Heatscope Patio Heaters

The giveaway is part of an exciting new Business Program launched by heating and furniture specialist MAD Design USA, whose brands include HEATSCOPE®, Blinde Design and EcoSmart Fire. It's open to all trade professionals - and one lucky winner could win HEATSCOPE® radiant heaters to support their projects for 1-year.

"This giveaway supports our trade professionals with the industry's best radiant heaters for a year, resulting in massive profits for their business," says Stephane Thomas, MAD Design USA Director. "Whether your project is in a large open space or in a covered area, HEATSCOPE radiant heaters provide the perfect eco-friendly solution for any style of outdoor or indoor living and entertaining space – year round. They're functional, efficient, fast heating and look great!"

HEATSCOPE radiant heaters combine modern, clean-lined low-profile design with sophisticated technology. They're made with advanced infrared technology, which means they spread warmth evenly over surfaces and people. It's similar to the comfortable warmth of the sun on your skin. "The air remains cool and clean, but you enjoy a natural, pleasant temperature," adds Stephane. "They're also weather-resistant, so are ideal for partially covered and semi-enclosed outdoor areas like patios and courtyards. They're discrete, stylish and space-saving – perfect for homes, restaurants, cafes, bars, retail spaces or wherever an effective, unobtrusive heating solution is needed."

MAD Design's giveaway is one of the highlights of their new electrician program, with other perks including:

Industry-leading discounts and free shipping on EcoSmart Fire electric fireplaces and HEATSCOPE radiant heaters.

Online business portal with 24/7 access to pricing, model specs, technical files and more!

Dedicated expert consultation with on-budget solutions tailored to each project.

Benefits of HEATSCOPE radiant heaters:

Energy efficient (2x the lifespan compared to the industry standard)

Design aesthetics

Easy installation (ceiling, wall and flush-mounted options)

Directional heating

Fast heating

Easy to use via wall-mounted control, Smartphone or home automation system

Soft ambiant light

No harmful emissions

Weather-resistant

Easy to clean and maintain

Entering the HEATSCOPE giveaway is simple:

Follow @HeatscopeHeaters on Instagram Enter the contest at heatscopeheaters.com/promos/patio-heaters-giveaway

Contact MAD Design to learn more about their range of partnership programs: (888) 590 3335.

