Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires f3 Companies

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of the f3 Companies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Included in the acquisition are Burnsville, Minnesota-based f3Logic, LLC; Burnsville, Minnesota-based f3Investment Management, LLC; Richmond, Virginia-based Financial Consultants of America, Inc.; Wakefield, Massachusetts-based Compass Point Retirement Planning, Inc.; and Burnsville, Minnesota-based Kusske Financial Asset Management, Inc.

The f3 Companies are a wealth management platform with over $1 billion in assets under advisement. With a turnkey technology and asset management platform and an investment suite of offerings, the f3 Companies provide retirement planning and financial advisory services to individuals, individual advisors and registered investment advisory firms. The f3 Companies will remain in their current locations under the direction of Jeff Leonard, Gallagher's North American Business Line Leader for Financial and Retirement Services.

"f3's highly regarded platform strengthens our retirement plan consulting services and will enhance our financial planning growth opportunities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "Their practices align with our commitment to helping organizations, individuals and communities face their future with confidence with financial planning services that help better position workers for retirement success, and I am delighted to welcome this firm to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

