2022 LEXUS SEMA GUIDE

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, Lexus exhibits in a bigger, new space with six stellar vehicles showcasing the future of the brand. The four key pillars representing the driving force for the company include bold design, intuitive technology, electrification and the Lexus Driving Signature, and all facets are on display for the mecca of the aftermarket enthusiast.

DSPORT IS 600+ Project Build

It's Serious. What started as an IS 350 F SPORT has evolved into the most aggressive performance-focused project car Lexus has displayed at SEMA. Testing at more than 600 horsepower (hence the name), this new flagship turbocharged engine derived from the parent brand's Dynamic Force engine lineup allows this Lexus take F SPORT to a new level.

The sports sedan is powered by the thoroughly modern, all-aluminum V35A V6 engine featuring 3.5-liters of displacement fed by a pair of billet compressor wheel turbochargers. The engine combines both port and direct fuel injection as well as efficient breathing to help deliver superior response and consistent performance. Liquid-to-air intercoolers are integrated into the compact package to help lower intake charge temperature and improve power. Sourced from the LS 500, this ultra-efficient engine with massaged CT28 turbos has been leveled up with increased boost levels and recalibrated fuel and ignition curves to allow this IS to see over 600 horsepower on E85 fuel in a motorsports trim. To increase driver engagement, a Samsonas full-sequential 6-speed transmission is paddle shifted thanks to engine and transmission communication through the Emtron engine management system.

As this is a track-focused project, the chassis has been stiffened with the help of a custom 4-point roll cage and allows for the KW Double Adjustable coil overs to function optimally in keeping the massive Michelins in contact with the pavement. The RC F Carbon Ceramic brake package helps this IS shed speed as dramatically as it accumulates it. To achieve desired weight reduction, the rear seats were removed, and the hood and truck were replaced by Seibon carbon fiber units for the sole mission of speed. The driver can monitor engine functions from a MoTeC Motorsports color dash display while seated and strapped into the Sparco seats and harnesses.

The sedan's dramatic stance comes courtesy of the Artisan Spirits wide body kit and 19" VOLK racing wheels. The body is sprayed with Axalta multi-stage custom paint in Lexus OEM hues.

Exterior Artisan Spirits Wide Body Over Fender Kit

Seibon Carbon Fiber Hood and Trunk

MoTeC Motorsports Color Dash Interior Race Optimized Stripped Interior with Sparco Seats and Harnesses

Custom 4-point roll bar and hardness bar Custom Paint Axalta Multi-Stage Custom Paint using Lexus OEM Colors by I10 Collision Engine V35A Toyota Dynamic Force, Twin-Turbo

Emtron Engine Management with Bosch Direct Injection Driver Exhaust GTHAUS Motorsports Stainless Steel Exhaust System Transmission Samsonas 6-speed Sequential Transmission with paddle shift actuation

Tilton Carbon Custom Clutch Suspension KW Suspension Height Adjustable Double Adjustable Coilover System Brakes Lexus RC F Carbon Ceramic Brake Upgrade

Wilwood Electronic Parking Brake Wheels Volk Racing 19" Wheels Tires Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 275/30R20 (F), 305/30R19 (R)

Lexus Electrified Sport

Making its SEMA debut, the Lexus Electrified Sport is a glimpse into Lexus' exciting, zero-emissions performance future. A vision of the spiritual successor to the iconic LFA supercar, the Lexus Electrified Sport symbolizes the Next Chapter of Lexus. Unleashing the full potential of electrification to push all of the limits on both the road and the track, the Lexus Electrified Sport envisions a potential 0—60 mph time in the low two-second range and a cruising distance that could exceed 430 miles, thanks to the possible use of solid-state batteries. This two-passenger athletic coupe was designed at CALTY in Newport Beach, California.

LX 600 Urban Concept

The 2022 Lexus LX 600 F SPORT wowed the SEMA audience last year as it celebrated the much-anticipated redesign of the Lexus flagship SUV and showcased the first-ever F SPORT grade for the model. This year, Lexus has reimagined the 2022 LX 600 F SPORT with an attainable aftermarket build for the sophisticated urban traveler. While the LX 600 F SPORT has the undeniable capability required for any off-road adventure, this street-friendly build by Annex Marketing incorporates more practical components for daily use with a lower, lighter, more grounded look achieved by a custom Artisan Spirits multi-piece body kit with color matched paint and exposed carbon fiber. Head-turning styling elements complete the look with HRE 540 Series wheels with a Satin Bronze Center Finish and Gloss Black Outers, custom Artisan Spirits Black Label Titanium exhaust and complementary Gloss Black Brembo B-M8 brakes.

Exterior Aerokit: Artisan Spirits - Multi-piece body kit

Finish: Color match paint with exposed carbon fiber

Spec: Carbon Fiber (Front Spoiler, Rear Bumper Garnish, Over Fenders, Hood, Rear Roof Spoiler, Rear Gate Spoiler, Rear Diffuser) Brakes Brembo – B-M8 (8 Piston Front Caliper with 412mm Disc)

Finish: Gloss Black Exhaust Artisan Spirits – Black Label Titanium System Wheels HRE – 540 Series (24 x 10 +30)

Finish: Satin Bronze Center with Gloss Black Outers Tires Proxes ST III (285/40R24)

LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle Concept

The LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle Concept is the product of a partnership handcrafted at the intersection of luxury and adventure. An elevated lifestyle is at the heart of this LX 600, with the unparalleled cabin refinement of the flagship SUV carefully complemented by the iconic, durable, outdoor-enthusiast YETI essentials that bring the comfort and convenience of home wherever the road takes you.

The LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle Concept was designed and curated by Hiraku Co. featuring practical and realistic enhancements like the Dissent Off-road Body Armor System, JAOS Carbon Fiber Over Fenders, Rigid Industries lighting and aggressive Vossen HF6-4 Hybrid Forged 20x9.5 Anthracite wheels paired with Bridgestone All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires.

Each element of the LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle Concept has a thoughtful purpose. The Dissent Off-road 5052 Aluminum Rack System serves as a robust platform for additional gear storage, like YETI LoadOut® GoBoxes, YETI Tundra® coolers and the YETI Trailhead® Camp Chairs. Moving inside, the LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle Concept also includes the TrekBoxx Expedition System that stores gear efficiently, providing the ultimate tailgating experience with a galley space for prepping food or cocktails.

Exterior Satin Clear Manganese Luster



Dissent Offroad Body Armour System: 10 Gauge Mild Steel Modular Front/Rear Bumper



Aluminum Side Step



Comeup Seal Gen2 12.5rs slim winch with Agency 6 Shackle

Dissent Offroad 5052 Aluminum Rack System: YETI LoadOut® GoBoxes



YETI Tundra® Coolers



YETI Trailhead® Camp Chairs



Agency 6 Shovel, Mount and Grab Handles

JAOS Carbon Fiber Over Fenders

Lighting Rigid Industries: Rack Mounted 40" SR-Series PRO



Rack Mounted SL-Series Off-Road Spreader POD



Front Bumper Mounted Dual Function 30" SR-Series SAE



Front Bumper Fog Lights SR-Series M PRO SAE



Rear Bumper Reverse Lights SL-Series Off-Road Spreader POD



Courtesy Lights A-Series

Tailgate Mounted National Luna Dual Function White/Amber Touch Light



Switch-Pros 9100 Series Switch Panel Power System with Bluetooth Interface Wiring/Electrical services by Stellar Built Interior Custom Middle Seat Base Plate



Trekboxx Expedition Systems

Wheels Vossen HF6-4 Hybrid Forged 20x9.5 Anthracite



Vossen Forged Lug Nut Kit Mounting and Balancing Services provided by Stellar Built Tires Bridgestone All-Terrain T/A KO2 (285/60-20)



GX 460 Overland Concept

Lexus partnered with Cruiser Outfitters to build this GX 460 Overland Concept, based on the 2022 GX 460 Blackline Edition, that retains its reputation to tackle difficult terrain and access remote backcountry, while maintaining the luxury accoutrements that cement it in the Lexus lineup. The goal of this project is to provide a vision that inspires customers to explore their world and enjoy the journey to the destination in an approachable, sustainable way.

The Old Man Emu suspension offers increased ground clearance, travel and load capability to support gear, accessories and the larger tire size. Toyo Open Country MT's increase the off-road traction and durability required for a true overland experience. The front CBI bumper offers self-recovery Warn winch mounting, recovery points and an increased approach angle for technical trails.

The rear cargo area buildout features Goose Gear drawers, Kaon racks/table and an ARB fridge, offering refined storage and organization with quick access to the refrigerator, stove and camp gear. The drawers are loaded with an array of camping, cooking and recovery gear, all stowed securely and safely when not in use. The undercarriage features a full complement of CBI protection from the sliders and skid plates. To top it off, the Prinsu roof rack offers the utility of mounting and storage for gear in addition to supporting the Yakima roof top tent.

The GX 460 Overland Concept also features the ARB Linx switch control system, Rigid lighting, ARB compressor and Yaesu 2M radio for trail and emergency communications. The rear door provides a High Ground Fabrication tire mount that allows easy access to the matching oversized wheel/tire.

Exterior Front Bumper CBI Offroad Covert

Winch Warn 9.5XP Self Recovery

Front Skid Plate CBI Offroad

Mid Skid Plate CBI Offroad

Lower Control Arm Skid Plates CBI Offroad

Rocker Protection CBI Offroad Overland Bolt On Rock Sliders

Suspension Old Man Emu BP-51

Upper Control Arms Old Man Emu

Roof Rack CBI Offroad Prinsu

Roof Top Tent Yakima SkyRise HD Medium Heavy Duty 4 Season RTT

Roof Storage Alubox 42L Cases Custom Body Wrap Turquoise Lavender

Communications Yaesu FTM-6000R

Lighting Bumper Light Bar Rigid 20" Radiance Plus SR-Series

Roof Rack Light Bar Rigid 40" Radiance Plus SR-Series Interior Air Compressor ARB CKMTA12 Twin Air Compressor w/Slee Mount

Rear Storage System Goose Gear Fridge and Drawer Storage Module System

Recovery Gear ARB RK9USA Premium Recovery Kit

Traction Boards ARB Tred Pro & Tred Pro Mounts

Air Down ARB E-Z Deflator

Vehicle Integration & Switching ARB Linx Control System and ARB Pillar Mount

Rear Kitchen System Kaon Rear Door Drop Down Table and Cage

Kaon Door Caddy



Snowpeak tableware

Partner Steel Stove

Rear Roof Shelf and Panel Kaon Side Molle Panels

Kaon Stand Alone Shelf

Fridge/Freezer ARB Classic Series II 50 Qt. Fridge Freezer w/ ARB Wiring Harness Wheels OE Lexus 18" F SPORT Wheel

Tires Toyo Open Country MT LT275/65R18



Spare Tire Mount HighGround Fabrication - Beck 460 Rear Tire Mount

Tire Repair ARB Speedy Seal

RX 500h F SPORT Performance AWD

Lexus' best-selling luxury crossover makes its SEMA debut in an eye-catching Matte Violet Metallic wrap, expertly applied by Gordon Ting at Annex Marketing, and sitting on 22-inch Rays Engineering Homura 2x15BD wheels with Michelin® Pilot Sport® performance tires. Personifying the four Lexus pillars of bold design, electrification, intuitive technology and the Lexus Driving Signature, the 2023 RX 500h F SPORT Performance AWD introduces a new hybrid electric system for the Lexus brand with a front unit that integrates a high-torque 2.4-liter turbo engine, six-speed automatic transmission, inverter and an electric motor, with an eAxle rear unit that integrates a high output electric motor, inverter and reduction gearbox. This configuration allows the electric motor to provide low-end torque that helps to provide improved performance and quick acceleration. The turbocharged engine produces high torque throughout its entire rev range, delivering powerful acceleration even at higher speeds.

A first for the RX lineup, the RX 500h F SPORT Performance grade goes beyond the current generation F SPORT design package for a sportier, more performance-driven look and feel. The RX 500h features opposed six-piston brake calipers, mesh grille, front bumper and 21-inch aluminum wheels that exude a wide, confident stance and contribute to aerodynamic performance.

Custom Body Wrap Oracal Matte Violet Metallic Wheels Rays Engineering – Homura 2x15BD (22 x 9.5 ) Tires Michelin - Pilot Sport 4S (265/40ZR22)

We're excited to present a vision and thought starters based on the incredible potential of our capable lineup of vehicles, however, it is important to note that these vehicles are not for sale as presented.

Vehicles shown are special project prototype vehicles, modified with parts and/or accessories not available from Lexus that may void the vehicle's warranty, may negatively impact vehicle performance and safety, and may not be street legal.

