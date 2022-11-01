Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan Receive Full NCQA Health Equity Accreditation

The two Point32Health health plans are among the first organizations nationally to achieve the accreditation

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, both Point32Health companies, have earned Full Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).1

Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care announced its combined organization will be known as Point32Health (PRNewsfoto/Harvard Pilgrim Health Care) (PRNewswire)

"Health equity is a top priority for Point32Health and we are incredibly honored by this recognition from the NCQA, in our second year as a combined organization," said Cain Hayes, president and CEO of Point32Health. "Point32Health will continue to develop new and innovative programs and initiatives to drive health equity and help fulfill our purpose of ensuring our communities have access to equitable, high-quality and affordable health care."

According to the NCQA, Health Equity Accreditation focuses on the foundation of health equity work, including: building an internal culture that supports the organization's external health equity work; collecting data that help the organization create and offer language services and provider networks mindful of individuals' cultural and linguistic needs; and identifying opportunities to reduce health inequities and improve care.

Point32Health's health equity vision is that all people have the opportunity to attain their full health potential, and no one is disadvantaged from achieving this potential because of social position or any other socially defined circumstance. The company works to invest in the resources, infrastructure, and programs to address inequities and disparities. To date, Point32Health has developed more than 70 initiatives to address health equity across the organization, positioning Point32Health to best address disparities in its member population and the communities it serves. Examples of this work includes provider contractual agreements targeting the reduction of health disparities, programs focused on maternal health, renal disease, and rural health access.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income. Our Institute works to improve population health—and our Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for our community, our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also Recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. To learn more about NCQA's work to improve health equity, please visit www.ncqa.org/health-equity. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

1 Accredited products include Harvard Pilgrim Health Care's Commercial Combined (HMO / POS) MA / ME and Exchange (HMO) MA / ME plans, as well as Tufts Health Plan's Medicaid and Exchange HMO plans.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Point32Health