People Science™ and Woven Science Partner to Test Natural and Psychedelic Medicines.

The partnership combines alternative medicines with comprehensive virtual trial services in people-forward research.

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People Science™, a direct-to-consumer scientific research company providing a scaled R&D platform to test alternative medicines, and Woven Science, an investor and holding company for early-stage psychedelic and wellness companies, announce today a collaboration, to revolutionize clinical validation for alternative medicines. As the first project for the new partnership, the two companies are launching a study using a virtual research model powered by the People Science proprietary software technology CHLOE™, the Consumer Health Learning and Organizing Ecosystem. In this study, participants can sign up online and are empowered to participate from home to evaluate a cannabinoid product for sleep. CHLOE is a modular software technology that combines a consumer-facing mobile app with a rigorous high-quality clinical research platform.

People ScienceTM is a public benefit corporation building a people-forward clinical research infrastructure to support the evolution, knowledge, and understanding of alternative medicines and digital health solutions - things that can keep us well or make us better. We help clients determine if their products actually improve the health and wellness of customers. Learn more at https://peoplescience.health/. (PRNewswire)

Woven Science co-led the People Science Seed-1 investment round in 2021, recognizing the need for rigorous and affordable clinical research services in their mission to improve health and wellness for individuals. Drug development, indigenous reciprocity, care delivery, and community are central to Woven Science's plan to transform mental healthcare.

"We are thrilled about partnering with People Science to leverage their decades of clinical research experience and value of the humanistic approach to technology-driven research", said Giles Hayward, Co-founder and President of Woven Science. "We plan to differentiate our nutraceutical products with the scientific evidence our customers are looking for."

People Science will recruit, enroll, and support study participants. In addition, People Science will deliver eConsent, eSource, and ePRO capabilities through its comprehensive clinical trial platform, CHLOE, the industry's first platform purpose-built to support consumer-centered, alternative medicine virtual studies. The technology-based approach enables patients to participate from home and increases efficiency and objective data collection for researchers, since wearable technology data and sleep assessments will be collected and administered virtually through CHLOE.

"Our people-forward technology solution for affordable rigorous clinical research is a market differentiator for our partners at Woven Science." said Belinda Tan MD, PhD, Co-CEO of People Science, "We have an aligned vision that empowering people with the tools of science will support consumers on their own path to wellness and will change the landscape of our knowledge about alternative medicines."

The decentralized virtual clinical research model is becoming a standard of clinical research. This model is well suited for cannabis and cannabinoid research as legalization continues to expand consumer access to these important and complex medicines. The People Science approach and the CHLOE research platform is designed to support a wide range of scientific inquiry - from "n-of-1" studies to observational cohort studies to registrational trials that will be submitted to the FDA. People Science is committed to empowering participants to discover for themselves what works best for them.

Sign up to participate and evaluate a cannabinoid product for sleep from home here .

About People Science

People Science™ is a public benefit corporation building a people-forward clinical research infrastructure to support the evolution, knowledge, and understanding of alternative medicines and digital health solutions - things that can keep us well or make us better. We help clients determine if their products actually improve the health and wellness of customers. As a technology-enabled clinical research company we also empower individuals to answer the question, "what works best for me?" via the proprietary CHLOE™ app. People Science tests good ideas by supporting research with the people that care about those ideas. Learn more at People Science , and follow People Science™ on LinkedIn .

About Woven Science

Woven Science is redefining mental healthcare by backing and building psychedelic, health tech and wellness companies. At the intersection of modern technology, drug development, delivery, and holistic wellness, Woven Science is redefining mental healthcare. As a conscious, permanent investment platform they aim to align companies on shared values and vision, creating a collaborative, reciprocal, and accessible paradigm of care. Learn more at Woven Science .

Contact:

People Science

Email: pr@peoplescience.health

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE People Science, Inc.