PURE FLIX ANNOUNCES CHRISTMAS 2022 LINEUP WITH 190 TITLES, INCLUDING 14 ORIGINAL & EXCLUSIVE FILMS & SERIES

CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS WITH PURE FLIX

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Flix will celebrate the Christmas 2022 season with an extensive offering of 190 movies and shows. The selection includes 14 original and exclusive films and series created and curated to illuminate and enrich your family's Christmas celebrations.

Celebrate Christmas! Stream with Pure Flix. Over 190 new movies and series! (PRNewswire)

"Christmas is a time for family and fellowship and here at Pure Flix, we pulled out all the stops to bring you the best faith and family entertainment possible this year," said Michael Scott, CEO of Pure Flix. "The Pure Flix team spends all year preparing for this season and we have new movies and shows set to debut weekly – that's something we've never been able to do."

There will be new movies and shows streaming exclusively on Pure Flix from now until Christmas and each week will feature a new theme to help families celebrate all facets of the Christmas season.

Here's how you can Celebrate Christmas with Pure Flix throughout the Christmas season:

November 13 – 19: Celebrate Miracles with the new Pure Flix Original movie " An Angelic Christmas ," starring Karen Abercrombie and Cameron Arnett, available on November 18. Stream other Pure Flix Originals " An Unlikely Angel " and " Saved by Grace " to be reminded that divine intervention is real.

November 20 – 26: Celebrate Family with the new Pure Flix Exclusive " Lifemark ," from directors and producers Stephen and Alex Kendrick and starring Kirk Cameron, available on November 22. And don't miss the family adventure movie of the season, from AFFIRM Originals " Legacy Peak ," starring Lucas Black and Todd Terry.

November 27 – December 3: Celebrate Giving with the new Pure Flix Exclusives "The Way," produced by and starring Kathie Lee Gifford (streaming on December 2) and "The Thursday Night Club," featuring music legend Gloria Gaynor. Also available is the mini-series "I Love Christmas Parties" and the movie "12 Days of Giving" to help inspire service to others.

December 4 – 10: Celebrate Romance with Pure Flix Originals' "Banking on Love" and "Christmas Angel." This genre has 24 new-to-Pure Flix movies for the 2022 season, including the new romantic comedies "#Blessed" and "Christmas in Carolina" and the Pure Flix fan-favorite "Welcome to Hope: Holiday Homecoming."

December 11 – 17: Celebrate New Beginnings with the new film from AFFIRM Originals, "Moonrise," starring Granger Smith and streaming exclusively on Pure Flix on December 15. Other fan favorites like Pure Flix Original " Nothing is Impossible ," "Angels Sing," starring Harry Connick, Jr. and "Lucy Shimmers and the Prince of Peace" are also available and will leave you encouraged by second chances.

December 18 – 24: Celebrate The Nativity with Pure Flix fan favorites "Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers" and share the meaning of Christmas with your children or grandchildren with animated series like "Spark Story Bible Adventures," "The King: A Christmas Story" and "Seeds Family Worship: Christmas."

"This is my absolute favorite time of year and I am so excited that my new movie 'An Angelic Christmas' is part of the Christmas celebration at Pure Flix," said actress Karen Abercrombie. "This new movie is about the true meaning of Christmas and serves as a reminder to spread kindness wherever we go."

Other Christmas content streaming on Pure Flix will include a plethora of "VeggieTales" Christmas short movies and shows for kids and families. There will also be biblically-based epics like "The Gospel of Luke" and "The Gospel of Matthew" and Christmas comedy classics with well-known actors like Kirk Cameron in "Saving Christmas," Dean Cain in "Defending Santa" and Joey Lawrence in "Hitched for the Holidays."

"I am delighted and so grateful that Pure Flix will begin streaming my newest film, 'The Way,' beginning December," said director, singer and actor Kathie Lee Gifford. "They have a great reputation for honoring and understanding the power of God's word when expressed through the arts, whether it is film, theater, or music. Thank you Pure Flix! I look forward to many hearts and even minds being transformed by 'The Way.'"

Celebrate Christmas with Pure Flix and experience the difference that positive and encouraging entertainment can have in your family and your home. Watch the Pure Flix Christmas sizzle here .

ABOUT PURE FLIX

Pure Flix is your home for faith and family-friendly movies and shows where you can confidently stream with the entire family. With new premium and exclusive original entertainment choices every week, you can strengthen your faith and family with Pure Flix – a streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains.

You'll get access to the largest variety of high-quality wholesome movies, series and kids' content at one low price. Experience the difference that positive, encouraging entertainment can have in your home.

Pure Flix is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

CONTACT:

Angela Sullivan

angela.sullivan@pureflix.com

(PRNewsfoto/Pure Flix) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Flix