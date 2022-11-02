Brightway is Nation's Top Insurance Franchise

Grows More than 30 Percent in One Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing more than 30 percent in just a year's time, Jacksonville, Florida-based Brightway Insurance claimed the position of the nation's highest-ranked insurance franchisor on the 2022 Franchise Times Top 500 Franchises list. The 14-year-old company with more than 300 franchises in 30 states continues to notch steady gains, ranking 99th on this year's list.

Brightway has been named to the Franchise Times' Top 500 list for eight consecutive years.

Following noteworthy performance in 2021, the national insurance distributor has continued its impressive growth, placing more than $970 million in annual premiums over the past year. Franchise Times' 2022 list ranks companies in the U.S. by 2021 global systemwide sales. Brightway has been named to the Franchise Times' Top 500 list for eight consecutive years.

"Brightway's impressive performance is a true testament to the strength of our model and the dedication of our franchisees across the country," said Mark Cantin, President and CEO. "By providing exceptional back-office support, we enable our franchise agents to grow their business and offer a simplified insurance experience that benefits our customers."

Brightway handles all carrier relations and appointments for its franchise agents, as well as providing support with licensing, onboarding, training and retention. In addition, Brightway's corporate office staff provides expertise and support in areas including customer service, accounting, marketing, technology and business analytics.

About Brightway

Established in 2008, Brightway grew to become one of the largest privately-owned property/casualty insurance distribution companies in the U.S. with over 300 franchises in 30 states and more than $900 million in annual premiums. In 2021, Brightway's success led to a private equity investment that has infused the company with financial and human capital, and data and analytics access, to accelerate growth and deliver new and exciting market opportunities.

Brightway Insurance offers customized Home, Flood, Auto, Boat, Condo, Renters, Personal Articles, RV, Motorcycle, Umbrella, and Life insurance policies from numerous insurance companies. Those interested in owning a Brightway franchise can visit brightwaydifference.com to learn more or complete this online form. Customers interested in insurance options through Brightway can visit Brightway.com for more information.

