Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Alameda, California

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming January 2023 opening of Crunch Alameda, a $5 million, 16,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Alameda is located in a newly renovated space at 2247 S Shore Center, previously occupied by a Woman's Only facility.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Alameda will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, a functional training zone with multiple indoor turf areas, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, boxing, Kids Crunch, HydroMassage® beds, and high-end tanning. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to our staff of highly experienced Personal Trainers.

Crunch Fitness Alameda is owned by Bay Area Crunchers and owns locations throughout the Bay Area. "We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Alameda," said Operating Manager, Brian Calegari. "Crunch is a gym for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete!"

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Prospective members can now visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/alameda or call (510) 800-4001 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

