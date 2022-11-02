FTCC Taps EduNav to Increase Community College Completion Rates

North Carolina Community College Will Empower Students to "Find Their Way Forward" with Smart Course-to-Career Planning Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC) announced today it will launch three award-winning digital platforms by EduNav that will allow students to easily plan, manage and complete their academic goals. The EduNav system will also provide College administrators and other leaders with access to important information that can guide improved delivery of services and strategic planning.

EduNav's SmartPlan, Insights and Summit platforms use automated, integrated and optimized course-to-career planning technology to provide individualized answers to students on matters such as required courses for a particular degree or other credential, when those courses are available and if prerequisites are needed, and how courses already taken could apply in other academic paths.

FTCC President Dr. J. Larry Keen said the EduNav platforms will ease the academic journeys of individual students and help College leaders provide services more quickly and plan proactively. Keen said the technology will help boost completion rates by FTCC students and help improve the economic mobility of citizens throughout Cumberland County and the surrounding area.

"Considering the completion rate increases that EduNav has helped other community colleges achieve, we are confident they are the partner we need to continue to move forward," Keen said.

EduNav CEO Andrew Brown said the company's partners include two- and four-year institutions with diverse goals. But, Brown said, "they all share at least two core commonalities: the passion for promoting student success and the possibility of better serving students and staff with the right data and technology combination. The impact that FTCC has had so far makes it clear this institution is dedicated to serving its community, and we're thrilled to amplify their impact with our proven platforms."

FTCC is one of many community colleges, including Amarillo College, Hillsborough Community College and Central New Mexico Community College, that are leveraging EduNav to boost student completion rates.

