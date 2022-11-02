Nicklaus Children's Hospital Receives Achievement Through the 2022 Digital Health Most Wired Survey

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has released its coveted Digital Health Most Wired Survey results for the 2022 data collection period. Nicklaus Children's Hospital is proud to announce its achievement as a certified acute Level 8 hospital.

Among the more than 38,000 organizations surveyed by CHIME, Nicklaus Children's ranked above peers in categories like analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement. The survey assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

"We are proud to honor your team's exceptional dedication to excellence in digital health," said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. "Your pioneering performance in the industry inspires other organizations by example. Patients in communities around the world receive better care when you drive change through digital transformation, as you have proven through your success in this rigorous program."

"Employing technology to advance quality pediatric care is an important focus for Nicklaus Children's Hospital," said Dr. David Seo, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer. "We are honored to again be recognized by CHIME, as this achievement is an important measure of our commitment to implementing technology to enhance safety, communications and optimal medical care."

The Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program serves as a comprehensive "Digital Health Check-up" for healthcare organizations across the world. As success in digital health increasingly determines the quality of patient care, the scope of the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired survey reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reinvent healthcare for a new century.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with approximately 800 attending physicians, including more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. In the 2022-2023 ranking, the hospital tied with two other hospitals as the number one children's hospital in Florida. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org

About CHIME The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives

College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 5,000 members in 58 countries plus two U.S. territories and over 190 healthcare IT business partners and professional services firms, CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org.

