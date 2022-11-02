Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the third quarter of 2022. Unaudited net income for the three months ending September 30, 2022, was $1,032,230 or $1.15 per common share. This compares to $654,692 or $0.73 per common share for the third quarter of the prior year, an increase of 57.7%. The increase in net earnings for the third quarter was mainly attributable to an increase in interest income on investments of $489,000. Net interest income increased $459,000 for the third quarter 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. This was mainly due to the increase in interest income on investments, which is attributed to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investment securities. In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $54,000, primarily due to lower interest rates on deposits versus a year ago.
Unaudited net income YTD as of September 30, 2022 was $2,852,083 or $3.18 per common share. This compares to $2,291,330 or $2.56 per common share for YTD as of September 30 of the prior year. This represents an increase of 24.5% in net earnings YTD September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of bank premises in the second quarter of $167 thousand, net earnings YTD September 30, 2022 were $2,685,083 or $2.99 per share.
Total assets as of September 30, 2022 were $533.0 million, compared to total assets of $571.1 million as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of 6.7%. Total loans were $291.1 million and total deposits were $488.4 million as of September 30, 2022. This compared to total loans of $298.0 million and deposits of $519.7 million at December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, total loans decreased 2.3% and total deposits decreased 6.0% versus December 31, 2021. The decrease in total deposits and total assets is due to a seasonal decline in municipal deposits. Book value per share at September 30, 2022 was $30.54 versus $43.88 at December 31, 2021. The decrease in book value per share during the year was due to the recording of unrealized losses in the Bank's investment portfolio.
Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the third quarter's results noted "we were very pleased with our third quarter and year-to-date results. Earnings are substantially improved over the comparable periods and reflect the outstanding efforts of our team members in the day to day execution of our strategic plan."
Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service financial centers and one loan production office. In February 2022, Oconee State bank celebrated 62 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 50,506,172
$ 85,774,514
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
161,449,262
162,165,152
Other investment
473,000
247,400
Mortgage loans held for sale
721,050
1,212,617
Loans, net of unearned income
295,671,869
302,523,687
Allowance for loan loss
(4,549,277)
(4,542,292)
Loans, net
291,122,592
297,981,395
Premises and equipment
7,862,995
8,602,518
Other assets
20,829,860
15,158,402
Total Assets
$ 532,964,932
$ 571,141,998
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 488,440,786
$ 519,693,969
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
5,000,000
--
Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses
9,812,406
9,794,445
Dividends payable
--
--
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,349,083
2,320,963
Total Liabilities
505,602,276
531,809,377
Stockholder's Equity:
Common Stock
1,795,900
1,795,076
Restricted Stock
(70,523)
(38,311)
Additional Paid in Capital
4,176,342
4,159,822
Retained earnings
35,493,159
33,268,328
Unrealized gain/loss on securities and derivatives
(14,032,222)
147,706
Total Stockholder's Equity
27,362,656
39,332,621
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
$ 532,964,932
$ 571,141,998
Book Value Per Share
$ 30.54
$ 43.88
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 10,157,749
$ 11,358,766
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
576,141
517,609
Treasuries & Agencies
1,178,880
610,697
Corporate
284,505
251,273
Federal funds sold & other
311,793
65,700
12,509,068
12,804,045
Interest Expense:
Deposits
507,950
783,570
Other
472,330
467,962
Total Interest Expense
980,280
1,251,532
Net interest income
11,528,788
11,552,513
Provision for loan losses
--
235,500
Net income after provision for loan losses
11,528,788
11,317,013
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
486,663
332,215
Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets
218,227
(64,151)
Securities gains (losses), net
749
172,312
Mortgage banking income
863,766
1,662,571
SBA loan related income
985,214
155,713
Commissions on investment sales
100,484
163,080
Other
1,225,014
1,055,703
Total noninterest income
3,880,117
3,477,442
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
6,867,311
6,867,084
Occupancy
891,742
1,049,283
Other operating
3,952,804
4,000,890
Total noninterest expense
11,711,857
11,917,257
Income before provision for income taxes
3,697,048
2,877,198
Provision for income taxes
844,965
585,868
Net Income
$ 2,852,083
$ 2,291,330
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
896,074
895,662
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
896,823
895,662
YTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 3.18
$ 2.56
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 3,534,167
$ 3,618,485
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
188,176
163,671
Treasuries & Agencies
553,324
249,781
Corporate
94,766
92,651
Federal funds sold & other
184,664
25,746
4,555,096
4,150,335
Interest Expense:
Deposits
178,823
236,938
Other
160,356
155,988
Total Interest Expense
339,179
392,926
Net interest income
4,215,916
3,757,409
Provision for loan losses
--
--
Net income after provision for loan losses
4,215,916
3,757,409
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
163,274
117,081
Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets
--
(27,690)
Securities gains (losses), net
749
--
Mortgage banking income
246,891
459,902
SBA loan related income
169,851
37,168
Commissions on investment sales
38,849
23,738
Other
412,861
306,231
Total noninterest income
1,032,476
916,430
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,304,341
2,221,805
Occupancy
283,741
387,877
Other operating
1,334,835
1,256,915
Total noninterest expense
3,922,917
3,866,597
Income before provision for income taxes
1,325,475
807,242
Provision for income taxes
293,244
152,550
Net Income
$ 1,032,230
$ 654,692
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
896,074
895,662
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
896,823
895,662
QTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 1.15
$ 0.73
