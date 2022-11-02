Quest Diagnostics Named in Fast Company's Second Annual List of "Brands That Matter"

The recognition program honors companies and nonprofits providing people compelling reasons to care about them and offering inspiration for others to buy in

SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced it has been named to the Fast Company second annual Brands That Matter list, honoring brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. This list includes companies and nonprofits that have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicated their missions and ideals.

Quest received this designation for its Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE) initiative, a commitment of more than $100 million in financial and in-kind testing resources made by the company and the Quest Diagnostics Foundation to help reduce health disparities in underserved communities. Q4HE addresses critical health issues that disproportionately impact underserved communities, such as heart disease, diabetes, and COPD. The dedicated Q4HE team works to help remove the barriers deepening health disparities, while improving equity in testing, screening, and diagnosis.

The list of Fast Company honorees, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, recognizes 144 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the list. All 144 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

"This year, we've expanded the Brands That Matter program to evaluate honorees in the context of how they matter within the category in which they compete for people's attention or loyalty. The result is a wide-ranging list of honorees that are making their mark on culture, and through social impact," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief.

"We are proud to be named to Fast Company's Brands That Matter list," said Jim Davis, Chief Executive Officer and President of Quest Diagnostics. "At Quest, our vision is to empower better health through diagnostic insights. Our Quest for Health Equity initiative, which positively impacts communities, reflects our goal to promote a healthier world."

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

About Quest for Health Equity

Quest for Health Equity is an initiative of Quest Diagnostics and the Quest Diagnostics Foundation focused on providing resources, funding, testing services and education to address health disparities in underserved communities across the U.S.

