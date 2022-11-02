Sycuan Celebrates 39 Years in Business by Giving Away Over $600,000 in Cash and Prizes

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort is celebrating 39 years in business with month-long celebrations in November. Throughout the month, guests can enjoy live entertainment and the chance to win a share of over $600,000 in cash and prizes.

Every Tuesday beginning November 8, guests can win their share of $330,000 in Slot FREEplay™ and cash. Drawings happen each week at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. for a chance to win up to $10,000 in Slot FREEplay™ and at 10 p.m., one lucky guest will win $30,000 cash.

Sycuan's official 39th Anniversary celebration is on Saturday, November 19. Guests can participate in a variety of exciting promotions throughout the day including Earn & Win, Slot Hot Seats, Poker Gas Card Hot Seats, Table Games Hot Seats and a Bingo Car Giveaway. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the night with live entertainment, free gift giveaways and special performances.

Additionally, on Saturday November 26, there will be a special BAD Bingo Roaring 20's Anniversary Event with performances by Nomad Artz acrobatic entertainers. The event starts at 10:30 p.m. and those that dress up will win BAD cash.

For more information about all of Sycuan's exciting 39th Anniversary promotions in November, please visit sycuan.com/promotions/39th-anniversary.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 39 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan's newly expanded AAA Four Diamond-rated property includes a 12-story hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 luxury suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants and bars from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art outdoor pool deck with two pools, a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

