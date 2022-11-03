Duluth Trading Helps Holiday Shoppers Make Can-Do Spirits Bright with Gift Guide

Retailer celebrates the hardest working gift guide of the season with ideas for everyone on your list

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin-based lifestyle brand Duluth Trading Co. is ringing in the holiday season with the launch of a fully curated gift guide. Duluth Trading and its family of brands, including Duluth™, AKHG™ and Best Made™, is a one-stop-holiday-shop offering hardworking apparel, accessories, gear, games and more for everyone on your list.

Gifting categories include those "for him," "for her," and "under $50," as well as additional categories to cover even the pickiest recipients:

Giftable Gadgets & Tools: It wouldn't be a true Duluth holiday without a curated shopping list for the hands-on, self-reliant, get-it-done crowd. Everything from Duluth's signature Fire Hose Bib Work Apron ($49.95) to durable, pocket-loaded tool bags and organizers ($32.95 – $89.95) will help keep them tinkering, crafting, repairing and getting their hands dirty.

Matching Family Fun: Enjoy the coziest family tradition with Duluth Trading's matching family pajamas, available in men's, women's and kid's ($34.50 – $44.50). You can also take the coordination to the next level with matching Free Swingin' Flannels for the entire crew – including your furry family members ($29.50 – $54.50).

Stocking Stuffers: Decorate your downstairs with fun holiday prints for the whole family in Duluth Trading's best-selling, five-star-rated Buck Naked™ Underwear ($18.50 – $24.50). Other Duluth stocking stuffers include stylish beanies, scarves, gloves and festive socks.

Toys & Games: Whether you're shopping for kids or those who are still kids-at-heart, Duluth Trading's selection of toys and games include challenging brain teasers like The Genius Square ($29.95), nostalgic classics such as Duluth Trading 4 Way Shut The Box ($42.95), and fun craft kits like the DIY Ukulele ($29.95).

Gifts for the Home: Help make the holidays homemade with Best Made Co.'s exceptional selection of quality home goods. Ideal for new homeowners, frequent party hosts, home cooks, or those who simply appreciate quality, elevated home furnishings, the Best Made Walnut Carver Board ($79.95) and the Best Made Whiskey Gift Set ($99.95) make the perfect gifts.

Browse all of Duluth Trading's holiday offerings on duluthtrading.com/gifts or in one of the 60+ store locations across the country. Check back throughout the month of November for daily deals and discounts.

