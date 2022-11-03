Epiphan Video joins Grass Valley Alliance, Integrating Epiphan Connect for Microsoft Teams with GV AMPP

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphan Video, a global leader in video capture, streaming, and recording solutions, today announced it has become a member of the Grass Valley Alliance. Epiphan Connect brings the accessibility of Microsoft Teams to Grass Valley's Agile Media Processing Platform (AMPP), helping live event presenters and broadcasters seamlessly bring in video and audio from remote contributors with the familiarity of the world's most common business application.

Epiphan Video produces world-class AV solutions that are versatile, reliable, easy to use, and professional quality. We manufacture and develop award-winning AV hardware and cloud services that companies count on for a wide range of applications – from live event production and lecture capture to video training and usability testing. (PRNewsfoto/Epiphan Video) (PRNewswire)

Organizations that produce media using Grass Valley solutions, can now easily add Microsoft Teams users in all their forms with Epiphan Connect. Whether on 5G with mobile, at home on a laptop, or in your Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTRs), talent will look and sound great when participating in a news segment, corporate broadcast, or industry event.

"Epiphan Connect brings the simplicity of Microsoft Teams to Grass Valley users, improving all aspects of hybrid production, without the costs associated with replacing existing infrastructure," says Nic Milani, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. "Producers benefit from easily connecting remote contributors to their event, while participants experience the convenience of Microsoft Teams. Epiphan Connect even turns MTRs into mini-studios. Everyone wins."

By leveraging Microsoft Teams, users can deftly create polished live, hybrid and on-demand video experiences that serve brands to the fullest.

"Bringing in remote contributors can be very complex, involving custom equipment and additional production staff along with specialized connections. The integration of Epiphan Connect and AMPP eliminates all of that," says Chris Merrill, Director of Product Marketing for Grass Valley. "Customers can now bring on-camera contributors into their production from anywhere without any special equipment or production knowledge required of the remote contributor. The worlds' best production and distribution platform just got the power of Microsoft Teams."

Learn more

To learn more about Epiphan Connect, please visit: www.epiphan.com/connect .

To see how Epiphan Connect brings Microsoft Teams into Grass Valley AMPP, please visit: https://www.epiphan.com/epiphan-connect-for-grass-valley-ampp/

About Epiphan Video

Epiphan Video empowers creators and businesses around the world to produce broadcast-quality content with intuitive, innovative, and trusted hardware and cloud services. Epiphan solutions see use in numerous verticals including education , live event production , corporate , government , and legal .

Epiphan Pearl Nano , Pearl Mini , and Pearl-2 video production systems are reliable, versatile, easy to use, and fully remote controllable through Epiphan Cloud , giving organizations and individuals the tools to broadcast without barriers. Epiphan also offers a suite of portable, USB-based frame grabbers , enabling users to capture signals from nearly any video source.

Contact:

Ron Epstein

Sr Director of Public Relations and Communications

www.epiphan.com

repstein@epiphan.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epiphan Video