ePlus Reports Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results

- Broad-Based Demand Drives 8% Sales Growth -

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

Net sales increased 7.8% to $493.7 million ; technology segment net sales increased 8.1% to $471.5 million ; service revenues increased 7.1% to $65.2 million .

Adjusted gross billings increased 15.3% to $765.8 million .

Consolidated gross profit increased 8.4% to $133.3 million .

Consolidated gross margin was 27.0%, up 10 basis points from last year's quarter.

Net earnings decreased 9.4% to $28.5 million .

Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.2% to $50.3 million .

Diluted earnings per share decreased 8.5% to $1.07 . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share decreased 0.8% to $1.29 .

First Half Fiscal Year 2023

Net sales increased 8.8% to $952.1 million ; technology segment net sales increased 10.0% to $920.3 million ; service revenues increased 10.2% to $128.3 million .

Adjusted gross billings increased 13.2% to $1,467.7 million .

Consolidated gross profit increased 8.0% to $246.8 million .

Consolidated gross margin was 25.9%, compared with 26.1% last year.

Net earnings decreased 7.5% to $50.8 million .

Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.2% to $88.6 million .

Diluted earnings per share decreased 6.4% to $1.91 . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share remained at $2.28 .

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

Management Comment

"ePlus generated strong second quarter growth in sales and gross profit, with an uptick in gross margins, led by solid demand for our security, modern data center, and networking solutions," said Mark Marron, president and chief executive officer of ePlus. "Consolidated net sales increased 7.8%, with balanced growth in products and services driving sales gains across the majority of our end markets and customer segments. During the quarter and year to date, we have been investing in headcount – up 175 people or 11% -- with the majority customer facing, to capture future opportunities and expand our solution portfolio. A portion of the headcount increase was from our acquisition of Future Com, which expanded our security services capabilities and geographic reach in Texas." Our second quarter earnings per share decline of 8.5% reflects the costs of these investments, as well as the impact of foreign currency translation losses, and a challenging year-over-year comparison in our financing segment.

Mr. Marron continued, "ePlus remains an essential partner for our more than 4,200 customers, providing customized solutions and services to manage complex IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. We remain focused on driving sustainable, long-term growth by continuing to expand our capabilities, investing in talent and capturing share in targeted high-growth market segments."

Prior Period Reclassifications due to Stock Split

Reclassifications of prior period amounts related to number of shares and per share amounts have been made to conform to the current period presentation due to the December 13, 2021, two-for-one stock split.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

For the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the second quarter of the prior fiscal year ended September 30, 2021:

Consolidated net sales increased 7.8% to $493.7 million, from $458.0 million.

Technology segment net sales increased 8.1% to $471.5 million, from $436.3 million due to higher sales of product and services. Service revenues increased 7.1% to $65.2 million, from $60.9 million due to increases in managed services. Adjusted gross billings increased 15.3% to $765.8 million from $664.1 million.

Financing segment net sales increased 2.4% to $22.2 million, from $21.7 million due to higher proceeds from sales of leased equipment and early lease buyouts.

Consolidated gross profit increased 8.4% to $133.3 million, from $123.0 million. Consolidated gross margin was 27.0%, up from 26.9% last year due to higher product margin, partially offset by lower service margins caused by increases in third-party costs.

Operating expenses were $89.2 million, up 13.3% from $78.7 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, advertising and marketing, software license and maintenance, travel expenses, and changes in reserve for credit losses. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,729, up 175 from a year ago, including 25 employees from the Future Com acquisition on July 15, 2022. Of the 175 additional employees, 148 were customer facing employees, including 100 professional services and technical support personnel due to demand for our services.

Consolidated operating income decreased 0.4% to $44.1 million. During the quarter we incurred foreign currency translation losses of $3.9 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 29.3%, higher than the prior year quarter of 28.6% due to foreign currency losses incurred in lower tax jurisdictions.

Net earnings decreased 9.4% to $28.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.2% to $50.3 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.07, compared with $1.17 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.29, compared with $1.30 last year.

First Half Fiscal Year 2023 Results

For the six months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the six months of the prior fiscal year ended September 30, 2021:

Consolidated net sales increased 8.8% to $952.1 million, from $874.7 million.

Technology segment net sales increased 10.0% to $920.3 million, from $836.7 million due to higher sales of product and services. Service revenues increased 10.2% to $128.3 million, from $116.4 million due to increases in professional services and managed services. Adjusted gross billings was $1,467.7 million, an increase of 13.2% from $1,297.1 million.

Financing segment net sales decreased 16.3% to $31.8 million, from $38.0 million, primarily due to lower portfolio earnings and transactional gains.

Consolidated gross profit increased 8.0% to $246.8 million, from $228.5 million. Consolidated gross margin was 25.9%, compared with 26.1% last year.

Operating expenses were $169.5 million, up 11.7% from $151.8 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, salaries and benefits, advertising and marketing, software license and maintenance, travel expenses, and changes in reserve for credit losses.

Consolidated operating income increased 0.7% to $77.3 million. During the six months ended September 30, 2022, we incurred foreign currency translation losses of $6.1 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current year period was 28.7%, higher than last year's 28.2%.

Net earnings decreased 7.5% to $50.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.2% to $88.6 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.91, compared with $2.04 in the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share remained at $2.28.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2022, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $99.5 million, compared with $155.4 million as of March 31, 2022. Inventory, which represents equipment ordered by customers but not yet delivered, increased 77.3% from March 31, 2022 due to ongoing projects with customers coupled with continued supply chain constraints. Total stockholders' equity was $705.6 million, compared with $660.7 million as of March 31, 2022. Total shares outstanding were 26.9 million on September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

Summary and Outlook

"Our balanced sales growth through the first half of fiscal 2023, coupled with the 13% year-to-date growth in our adjusted gross billings, underscore the fundamental health of our business and continued demand in the IT market for the types of fundamental solutions we provide including digital transformation, cloud services, and security. Despite economic uncertainty, we believe businesses and organizations remain committed to investing in a broad range of technology solutions that enhance efficiency, mitigate risk and drive success. Backed by our robust offering of products and services, ePlus remains well positioned for this environment, and we continue to focus on maximizing our growth through investments in our team and our capabilities."

Mr. Marron concluded, "As we look toward the remainder of fiscal 2023, we are confident that we are well positioned to capture IT spend despite broader economic uncertainties. Our open orders and backlog remain strong, but are still subject to supply chain constraints, which remain a persistent challenge, affecting both product and services revenues. We remain diligent in minimizing the impact to our customers by leveraging our extensive vendor network and offering innovative alternative solutions."

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the month of October:

In the month of September:

In the month of August:

In the month of July:

Conference Call Information

ePlus will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 3, 2022:

Audio Webcast (Live & Replay): https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/600083394 Live Call: (888) 330-2469 (toll-free/domestic)

(240) 789-2740 (international) Replay: (800) 770- 2030 (toll-free/domestic)

(647) 362-9199 (international) Passcode: 5403833 (live call and replay)

The replay of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and be available through November 12, 2022.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a full set of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success in the business, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus® and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including but not limited to the impact and severity of new variants, vaccine efficacy and immunization rates, the closure of non-essential businesses and other associated governmental containment actions, and the increase in cyber-security attacks that have occurred while employees work remotely; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates, and inflation, increases in our costs which may result in adverse changes in our gross profit and/or price increases to our customers which may result in adverse changes in our gross profit; reduction of vendor incentives provided to us; significant and rapid inflation may cause price, wage, and interest rate increases, as well as increases in operating costs which may impact the arrangements that have pricing commitments over the term of the agreement; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; disruptions or a security breach in our or our vendors' IT systems and data and audio communication networks; supply chain issues, including a shortage of IT products, may increase our costs or cause a delay in fulfilling customer orders, or increase our need for working capital, or completing professional services, or purchasing IT products or services needed to support our internal infrastructure or operations, resulting in an adverse impact on our financial results; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with one or more of our larger volume customers or vendors; a possible decrease in the capital spending budgets of our customers or a decrease in purchases from us; our ability to raise capital, maintain or increase as needed our lines of credit with vendors or floor planning facility, or obtain debt for our financing transactions or the effect of those changes on our common stock price; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; the creditworthiness of our customers and our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; future growth rates in our core businesses; the impact of competition in our markets; domestic and international economic regulations uncertainty (e.g., tariffs, sanctions, and trade agreements); our reliance on third parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers, and the reliance on a small number of key vendors in our supply chain with whom we do not have long-term supply agreements, guaranteed price agreements, or assurance of stock availability; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service, software as a service and platform as a service; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel and vendor certifications; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES







UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















September 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$99,531

$155,378 Accounts receivable—trade, net

525,176

430,380 Accounts receivable—other, net

44,278

48,673 Inventories

274,863

155,060 Financing receivables—net, current

65,010

61,492 Deferred costs

36,085

32,555 Other current assets

24,970

13,944 Total current assets

1,069,913

897,482









Financing receivables and operating leases—net

75,093

64,292 Deferred tax asset—net

5,058

5,050 Property, equipment and other assets

55,033

45,586 Goodwill

135,907

126,543 Other intangible assets—net

30,336

27,250 TOTAL ASSETS

$1,371,340

$1,166,203









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$192,511

$136,161 Accounts payable—floor plan

136,215

145,323 Salaries and commissions payable

34,304

39,602 Deferred revenue

108,004

86,469 Recourse notes payable—current

92,744

7,316 Non-recourse notes payable—current

10,346

17,070 Other current liabilities

33,187

28,095 Total current liabilities

607,311

460,036









Non-recourse notes payable—long term

1,947

5,792 Deferred tax liability—net

10,446

4,108 Other liabilities

45,991

35,529 TOTAL LIABILITIES

665,695

505,465









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock, $.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding

-

- Common stock, $.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 26,906 outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 26,886 outstanding at March 31, 2022

272

270 Additional paid-in capital

163,211

159,480 Treasury stock, at cost, 258 shares at September 30, 2022 and







130 shares at March 31, 2022

(13,958)

(6,734) Retained earnings

558,654

507,846 Accumulated other comprehensive income—foreign currency







translation adjustment

(2,534)

(124) Total Stockholders' Equity

705,645

660,738 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$1,371,340

$1,166,203

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Net sales













Product $428,545

$397,160

$823,795

$758,217 Services 65,161

60,857

128,270

116,449 Total 493,706

458,017

952,065

874,666















Cost of sales













Product 317,127

297,629

621,337

574,856 Services 43,275

37,386

83,901

71,296 Total 360,402

335,015

705,238

646,152















Gross profit 133,304

123,002

246,827

228,514















Selling, general, and administrative 84,704

74,504

161,471

143,279 Depreciation and amortization 3,568

3,853

6,778

7,779 Interest and financing costs 925

342

1,288

701 Operating expenses 89,197

78,699

169,537

151,759















Operating income 44,107

44,303

77,290

76,755















Other income (expense) (3,866)

(325)

(6,019)

(202)















Earnings before taxes 40,241

43,978

71,271

76,553















Provision for income taxes 11,772

12,565

20,463

21,622















Net earnings $28,469

$31,413

$50,808

$54,931















Net earnings per common share—basic $1.07

$1.18

$1.91

$2.06 Net earnings per common share—diluted $1.07

$1.17

$1.91

$2.04















Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 26,578

26,664

26,546

26,666 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 26,623

26,864

26,671

26,862

Technology Segment

Three Months Ended September 30,





Six Months Ended September 30,





2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Net sales





















Product $406,317

$375,444

8.2 %

$791,993

$720,210

10.0 % Services 65,161

60,857

7.1 %

128,270

116,449

10.2 % Total 471,478

436,301

8.1 %

920,263

836,659

10.0 %























Cost of sales





















Product 311,928

293,837

6.2 %

614,436

564,852

8.8 % Services 43,275

37,386

15.8 %

83,901

71,296

17.7 % Total 355,203

331,223

7.2 %

698,337

636,148

9.8 %























Gross profit 116,275

105,078

10.7 %

221,926

200,511

10.7 %























Selling, general, and administrative 80,161

70,803

13.2 %

153,273

136,956

11.9 % Depreciation and amortization 3,540

3,825

(7.5 %)

6,722

7,723

(13.0 %) Interest and financing costs 671

199

237.2 %

809

358

126.0 % Operating expenses 84,372

74,827

12.8 %

160,804

145,037

10.9 %























Operating income $31,903

$30,251

5.5 %

$61,122

$55,474

10.2 % Adjusted gross billings $765,762

$664,124

15.3 %

$1,467,705

$1,297,131

13.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $38,012

$36,059

5.4 %

$72,266

$67,017

7.8 %

Technology Segment Net Sales by Customer End Market

Twelve Months Ended September 30,





2022

2021

Change











Telecom, Media & Entertainment 29 %

28 %

1 % Technology 16 %

14 %

2 % Healthcare 14 %

15 %

(1 %) SLED 13 %

15 %

(2 %) Financial Services 9 %

11 %

(2 %) All others 19 %

17 %

2 % Total 100 %

100 %





Financing Segment

Three Months Ended September 30,





Six Months Ended September 30,





2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Net sales $22,228

$21,716

2.4 %

$31,802

$38,007

(16.3 %) Cost of sales 5,199

3,792

37.1 %

6,901

10,004

(31.0 %) Gross profit 17,029

17,924

(5.0 %)

24,901

28,003

(11.1 %)























Selling, general, and administrative 4,543

3,701

22.8 %

8,198

6,323

29.7 % Depreciation and amortization 28

28

0.0 %

56

56

0.0 % Interest and financing costs 254

143

77.6 %

479

343

39.7 % Operating expenses 4,825

3,872

24.6 %

8,733

6,722

29.9 %























Operating income $12,204

$14,052

(13.2 %)

$16,168

$21,281

(24.0 %) Adjusted EBITDA $12,292

$14,136

(13.0 %)

$16,342

$21,450

(23.8 %)

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted Gross Billings, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, (iii) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (v) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

We define adjusted gross billings as our technology segment net sales calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude the costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription/SaaS licenses, and services.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expense, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Segment adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share – diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate non-GAAP adjusted gross billings, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands)















Technology segment net sales $471,478

$436,301

$920,263

$836,659 Costs incurred related to sales of third-party

maintenance, software assurance and

subscription / SaaS licenses, and services 294,284

227,823

547,442

460,472 Adjusted gross billings $765,762

$664,124

$1,467,705

$1,297,131



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands) Consolidated





























Net earnings $28,469

$31,413

$50,808

$54,931 Provision for income taxes 11,772

12,565

20,463

21,622 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,568

3,853

6,778

7,779 Share based compensation 1,958

1,840

3,731

3,575 Interest and financing costs 671

199

809

358 Other (income) expense [2] 3,866

325

6,019

202 Adjusted EBITDA $50,304

$50,195

$88,608

$88,467



















Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands) Technology Segment













Operating income $31,903

$30,251

$61,122

$55,474 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,540

3,825

6,722

7,723 Share based compensation 1,898

1,784

3,613

3,462 Interest and financing costs 671

199

809

358 Adjusted EBITDA $38,012

$36,059

$72,266

$67,017





































Financing Segment













Operating income $12,204

$14,052

$16,168

$21,281 Depreciation and amortization [1] 28

28

56

56 Share based compensation 60

56

118

113 Adjusted EBITDA $12,292

$14,136

$16,342

$21,450



















Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands) GAAP: Earnings before taxes $40,241

$43,978

$71,271

$76,553 Share based compensation $1,958

1,840

3,731

3,575 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 2,494

2,661

4,677

5,357 Other expense [2] 3,866

325

6,019

202 Non-GAAP: Earnings before taxes 48,559

48,804

85,698

85,687















GAAP: Provision for income taxes 11,772

12,565

20,463

21,622 Share based compensation 572

528

1,080

1,024 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 720

750

1,337

1,507 Other (income) expense [2] 1,128

93

1,744

58 Tax benefit on restricted stock (29)

62

165

317 Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 14,163

13,998

24,789

24,528















Non-GAAP: Net earnings $34,396

$34,806

$60,909

$61,159



















Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $1.07

$1.17

$1.91

$2.04















Share based compensation 0.05

0.05

0.09

0.10 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 0.07

0.07

0.13

0.14 Other (income) expense [2] 0.10

0.01

0.16

0.01 Tax benefit on restricted stock -

-

(0.01)

(0.01) Total non-GAAP adjustments – net of tax 0.22

0.13

0.37

0.24















Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $1.29

$1.30

$2.28

$2.28

[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Interest income and foreign currency translation gains and losses. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

View original content:

SOURCE ePlus inc.