ExamRoom.AI Relies on the Vonage Communications Platform to Power Remote Testing and Proctoring Services Globally

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced that ExamRoom.AI, the world's first AI-based proctoring software, is using the Vonage Communications Platform to provide reliable and scalable remote testing and proctoring experiences globally.

Based in the United States, ExamRoom.AI has been growing exponentially since its inception, expanding globally into Europe, Asia and South America on a mission to offer convenient online testing, provide a secure testing environment, and provide exceptional customer service to administrators and test taking candidates around the world.

Maintaining exam integrity virtually has always been complex, but with the drastic increase of remote education and exams necessitated by the pandemic, the need for a secure, reliable, AI-based proctoring platform became paramount. ExamRoom.AI emerged as a powerful solution in this field by embracing the future and engaging Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Augmented Reality (AR) technology and algorithms to ensure web-based, remote online testing is versatile, accurate and secure. Vonage Video and Voice APIs provide ExamRoom.AI with video and voice capabilities above and beyond a simple, out-of-the-box video conferencing solution, tailored specifically to enhance and improve the remote testing and proctoring experience including real-time analytics and monitoring capabilities. Powered by Vonage APIs, the ExamRoom.AI platform handles 3 billion subscribed minutes every month and has already supported 8 million test takers completing their exams.

"By integrating Vonage Video and Voice APIs directly into the ExamRoom.AI platform, our clients can observe their examinee's webcam and the device's desktop screen to monitor exam progress and behavior, review all time-stamped flags issued by the AI and the live remote proctor, receive all verbal and text communication, and speak directly to the candidate if necessary - all in real-time," said Amanda Jayakeerthi, Chief Relations Officer, ExamRoom.AI. "The flexibility of Vonage APIs allows us to provide video conferencing integration in Android, IOS, Windows, Linux, and other web applications with in-depth logs and graphs to help track and monitor usage and challenges faced by our customers - which ultimately enables them to provide better remote test taking and proctoring experiences."

Vonage Communications APIs allow developers to build better connections, conversations and engagement directly into their existing applications and devices. Built using WebRTC standards available on billions of devices, the Vonage Video API provides customers like ExamRoom.AI with global performance and scale, creating a stable connection and reducing the challenges of a global solution.

"We have seen a growing need for remote and virtual education services that offer seamless, meaningful and reliable connections that rival in-person interactions or even improve on them - from classroom tools to training to exam solutions like ExamRoom.AI," said Amitha Pulijala, VP of Product, Platform Services, AI and Video, Vonage. "With the Vonage Communications Platform, we are happy to support our customers' innovation and growth as they shape the future of immersive engagement."

Read the full case study to find out more about how ExamRoom.AI is using Vonage Communications APIs to create meaningful, scalable and secure engagements for its customers around the world.

About ExamRoom.AI

Online testing has become a more common practice versus the traditional classroom environment. Students are actively enrolling in online classes for secondary and post-secondary schooling. Not only is the tuition lower, but the flexibility of testing time and location is attractive. But are all online proctoring services safe and secure against cheating and personal data theft? At ExamRoom.AI, we see the need for increased protection without compromising the integrity of the test or the ease of taking the test. Our experienced team of developers has created a seamless platform for online proctoring and is continuously working to make our system safe and secure for the test takers and for the integrity of the content provided. With the deployment of our own algorithms and the creation of a registration and verification process based on the candidate's biometrics, through FIDO technology (where all personal data is secure, parsed, and is not saved on any of our servers), our clients and candidates can test with confidence knowing that their personal information and test content is protected at the highest level. Let ExamRoom.AI be your go to for the proctoring of your online testing.

ExamRoom.AI is headquartered in Delaware (USA), with offices in India, Serbia and Brazil. To follow ExamRoom.AI on Twitter, please visit https://twitter.com/examroomai. You can follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/examroomai. To subscribe on YouTube, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsZRSGklesQdJq5pjUmZU3A.

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

