Inato Drives Improvements to Access and Inclusion in Global Clinical Trials with Latest Platform Enhancements

GUILFORD, Conn., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inato — a global platform that seamlessly connects community-based sites with pharmaceutical companies looking to prioritize access and diversity in clinical trials — today announced its latest platform enhancements. The company also grew global community site adoption of the Inato platform by more than 120% year-over-year (YOY). Inato's latest platform enhancements will help community research sites offer more clinical trials in their communities by streamlining trial matching with pharma sponsors and reducing redundancies in the trial enrollment process.

Simplifying How Research Sites Bring Right-Fit Clinical Trials to their Community

Today, Inato's platform allows sites to review upcoming trial opportunities and apply for the ones that are best-fit for them and their patients. To further streamline the clinical trial matching process for both sites and pharma sponsors, Inato's new Check Your Fit tool allows sites to take a two-minute assessment to see if they are a good match for a specific trial. This helps sites avoid wasted time advancing with a clinical trial opportunity that may not be right for their organization or community of patients.

Through the Inato platform, research sites can also now reuse their data from one trial to another. By using Inato's new pre-fill feature to reuse information from a similar past enrollment plan, sites can focus their energy and time on more important trial-specific details that will improve their chances of being chosen by a pharma sponsor.

To date, Inato sites have already exceeded expectations in ongoing trials. For example, Inato site enrollment rates are more than five times higher than non-Inato sites. Also, Inato sites have diversity enrollment rates that are more than two times higher than non-Inato sites.

Clinical Trials Management Services, LLC is a California-based site that is an active member of Inato's site network. They also contribute a valuable patient database made up of 50% racially and ethnically diverse populations. Clinical Trials Management Services, LLC was part of Inato's recent customer preview of the latest platform enhancements.

"We joined Inato's clinical trial community to achieve two goals. First, to bring more suitable clinical trials to the diverse patients in our community and, second, to engage a broader population of patients representing the United States within clinical trials," said Teresa L. Tocher, Director of Clinical Research at Clinical Trials Management Services, LLC. "With Inato's latest platform enhancements, sites like ours will be able to easily determine if they are a good fit for studies in less time. This will play a critical role in helping us streamline the clinical trial matching and enrollment planning process, which benefits not only our research, but also enables us to educate more people on the importance of clinical research participation and awareness within the communities where we live and work."

Bridging the Gap Between Pharma Sponsors and Community Research Sites

Building on these product advancements, Inato experienced strong platform adoption growth in 2022 including nearly 210% YOY growth in pharmaceutical sponsor adoption. This growth has been driven by lessons learned during the pandemic relating to the need for speed and diversity in clinical trials. Also, recent regulatory guidance and pending legislation — such as the Diverse and Equitable Participation in Clinical Trials (DEPICT) Act — have further reinforced the critical need to improve both access and diversity in clinical trials.

Traditionally, pharmaceutical companies have relied on the same large academic centers to run their clinical trials, with the top 5% of research sites accounting for about 70% of trials . Inato has flipped this model by enabling research-experienced community sites to better identify and be selected for large industry trials, bringing critical access to patients across the world. By forming key commercial partnerships with top-30 pharmaceutical companies and matching them with the sites best suited to meet their needs, Inato has helped increase access to the latest medical innovations for patients around the world.

"Our continued growth over the last year proves that sponsors are willing to think about access in a more patient-centric way by bringing trials into communities. This is a critical shift for research sites across all levels of experience that have been eagerly awaiting new opportunities to engage in research and bring medical innovations to the people they serve," said Kourosh Davarpanah, CEO and Co-founder of Inato.

To learn more about how Inato can help connect community-based researchers with global pharmaceutical companies, please visit Inato.com .

About Inato

Inato makes clinical trials more accessible, inclusive, and efficient for patients, community-based clinical researchers, and pharmaceutical companies across the globe. By enabling community research sites to more efficiently and effectively select the right opportunities for them, Inato is helping bring the right trials to patients — regardless of who they are or where they live. To do this, the Inato platform connects global pharmaceutical companies with a broader range of community research sites, while ensuring reliable high performance through collaborative, evidence-based enrollment planning and ongoing support. For more information, visit Inato.com , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

