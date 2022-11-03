Regeneron Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

- Third quarter 2022 revenues decreased 15% to $2.94 billion versus third quarter 2021; excluding REGEN-COV®(a)(b), revenues increased 11%
- Third quarter 2022 EYLEA® U.S. net sales increased 11% versus third quarter 2021 to a record $1.63 billion
- Third quarter 2022 Dupixent® global net sales(c)(recorded by Sanofi) increased 40% to $2.33 billion versus third quarter 2021
- Third quarter 2022 GAAP diluted EPS of $11.66; non-GAAP diluted EPS(a) of $11.14
- Positive results reported in aflibercept 8 mg pivotal trials for diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD)
- EYLEA granted additional six months of pediatric exclusivity by the FDA
- FDA approved Dupixent for prurigo nodularis
- Inmazeb® won 2022 Prix Galien USA "Best Biotechnology Product" Award
TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022 and provided a business update. The full press release can be accessed on Regeneron's media and investor relations website (http://newsroom.regeneron.com).
Conference Call Information
Regeneron will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast, or register in advance and participate via telephone, on the "Investors and Media" page of Regeneron's website at www.regeneron.com. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops, and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for nearly 35 years by physician-scientists, Regeneron's unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous FDA-approved treatments and product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in Regeneron's laboratories. Regeneron's medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.
Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center®, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.
For additional information about Regeneron, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.
Contact Information:
Ryan Crowe
Christina Chan
Investor Relations
Corporate Communications
914-847-8790
914-847-8827
ryan.crowe@regeneron.com
christina.chan@regeneron.com
(a)
This press release uses non-GAAP R&D, non-GAAP SG&A, non-GAAP COGS, non-GAAP gross margin on net product sales, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP ETR, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, total revenues excluding REGEN-COV and Ronapreve, and free cash flow, which are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are computed by excluding certain non-cash and/or other items from the related GAAP financial measure. The Company also includes a non-GAAP adjustment for the estimated income tax effect of reconciling items. A reconciliation of the Company's GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in Table 3 of this press release.
The Company makes such adjustments for items the Company does not view as useful in evaluating its operating performance. For example, adjustments may be made for items that fluctuate from period to period based on factors that are not within the Company's control (such as the Company's stock price on the dates share-based grants are issued or changes in the fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities) or items that are not associated with normal, recurring operations (such as restructuring- or integration-related expenses). Management uses these non-GAAP measures for planning, budgeting, forecasting, assessing historical performance, and making financial and operational decisions, and also provides forecasts to investors on this basis. With respect to free cash flows, the Company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a further measure of the Company's operations' ability to generate cash flows. Additionally, such non-GAAP measures provide investors with an enhanced understanding of the financial performance of the Company's core business operations. However, there are limitations in the use of these and other non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude certain expenses that are recurring in nature. Furthermore, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable with non-GAAP information provided by other companies. Any non-GAAP financial measure presented by Regeneron should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(b)
The casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail is known as REGEN-COV in the United States and Ronapreve in other countries. The Company records net product sales of REGEN-COV in the United States and Roche records net product sales of Ronapreve outside the United States.
(c)
The Company's collaborators provide it with estimates of the collaborators' respective sales and the Company's share of the profits or losses (if applicable) from commercialization of products for the most recent fiscal quarter. These estimates are revised, if necessary, in subsequent periods if the Company's actual share of the profits or losses differ from those estimates.
SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.