UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; UPDATES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK

BALTIMORE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023 ended September 30, 2022. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" paragraph.

"We're pleased to have delivered second-quarter results that were in line with our expectations," said Under Armour Interim President and CEO Colin Browne. "While we anticipate the immediate macroeconomic backdrop to stay uncertain – we are taking a balanced approach to mitigate near-term pressures while continuing to focus on the long-term strength of our brand."

Browne continued, "By leaning into these strengths – performance product innovation, deep consumer connections, and empowering athletes – our team is working tirelessly across multiple growth opportunities. From refining our target consumer to young athletes and creating the space necessary to broaden our product aperture – we're taking action to pivot to the growth we know the Under Armour brand is capable of over the long term."

Second Quarter 2023 Review

Revenue was up 2 percent to $1.6 billion (up 5 percent currency neutral) compared to the prior year.

Gross margin declined 560 basis points to 45.4 percent compared to the prior year, driven primarily by higher promotions, elevated freight expenses related to COVID-19 supply chain impacts, unfavorable channel mix, and the negative impact of changes in foreign currency.

Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased 1 percent to $594 million , including a $10 million legal expense related to ongoing litigation matters.

Operating income was $119 million . Adjusted operating income was $129 million .

Net Income was $87 million . Excluding a $10 million legal expense related to ongoing litigation matters and a $5 million benefit from a tax valuation allowance release related to prior-period restructuring, adjusted net income was $92 million .

Diluted earnings per share was $0.19 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.20 .

Inventory was up 29 percent to $1.1 billion .

Cash and Cash Equivalents were $854 million at the end of the quarter, and no borrowings were outstanding under the company's $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.

Share Buyback Update

Under Armour repurchased $25 million of its Class C common stock during the second quarter, reflecting 3.2 million shares retired. As of Sept. 30, 26 million shares for $350 million had been repurchased under its two-year, $500 million program, which the Board of Directors approved in February 2022.

Updated Fiscal 2023 Outlook

As a reminder, Under Armour began its new fiscal year 2023 on April 1, 2022. Accordingly, the comparable baseline period is April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022. Key points related to Under Armour's fiscal year 2023 outlook include:

Revenue is expected to grow at a low single-digit percentage rate compared to the previous expectation of 5 to 7 percent growth due primarily to a more challenging retail environment and additional negative impacts from changes in foreign currency. Currency-neutral revenue is expected to be up at a mid-single-digit percentage rate compared to the previous expectation of 7 to 9 percent growth.

Gross margin remains unchanged from the previous outlook of a 375 to 425 basis point decline.

Selling, general & administrative expenses are expected to be down slightly against the prior year as the company manages costs amid uncertain market conditions.

Operating income is expected to reach $270 to $290 million compared to the previous range of $300 to $325 million . Excluding an expense related to ongoing litigation matters, adjusted operating income is expected to reach $290 to $310 million compared to the previous range of $310 to $335 million .

Diluted earnings per share is expected to be $0.56 to $0.60 compared to the previous expectation of $0.61 to $0.67 . This includes a $0.28 benefit related to a tax valuation allowance release expected to be realized during the fiscal year. Of this $0.28 benefit, $0.16 is related to prior restructuring. Additionally, there is a $0.04 negative impact from a legal expense related to ongoing litigation matters. Excluding these net positive impacts of $0.12 , adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be $0.44 to $0.48 compared to the previous expectation of $0.47 to $0.53 .

Capital expenditures remain unchanged from an expectation of approximately $225 million .

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" results, as well as "adjusted" forward-looking estimates of the company's results for its 2023 fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Management believes this information is helpful to investors to compare the company's results of operations period-over-period because it enhances visibility into its actual underlying results, excluding these impacts. Currency-neutral financial information is calculated to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates. References to adjusted financial measures exclude the effect of legal expenses related to ongoing litigation matters, the company's 2020 restructuring plan, and related impairment charges, including goodwill and related tax effects. Where applicable, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share exclude the non-cash amortization of debt discount on the company's convertible senior notes, any gain or loss on extinguishing the company's convertible senior notes, and related tax effects, and any gain or loss from divestitures (including associated earn-outs and expenses) and related tax effects. Management believes these adjustments are not core to the company's operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP amounts to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP is presented in supplemental financial information furnished with this release. All per-share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. In addition, in connection with its change in fiscal year-end from December 31 to March 31, Under Armour is presenting select non-GAAP financial measures for the twelve months beginning on April 1, 2021, and ending March 31, 2022, to provide comparable reference periods against the company's new fiscal 2023 year, which began April 1, 2022, and ends on March 31, 2023. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation. They should be contemplated in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the company's reported results prepared per GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our share repurchase program, our future financial condition or results of operations, our prospects and strategies for future growth, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations and the operations of our suppliers and logistics providers, expectations regarding inflation, promotional activities, freight, product cost pressures, and foreign currency rates, our plans to prioritize investments and reduce our operating expenses, the development and introduction of new products, the implementation of our marketing and branding strategies, and the future benefits and opportunities from significant investments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect our current views about future events. They are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and our business, financial condition and results of operations, including recent impacts on the global supply chain; changes in general economic or market conditions, including inflation, that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry; failure of our suppliers, manufacturers or logistics providers to produce or deliver our products in a timely or cost-effective manner; labor or other disruptions at ports or our suppliers or manufacturers; increased competition causing us to lose market share or reduce the prices of our products or to increase our marketing efforts significantly; fluctuations in the costs of raw materials and commodities we use in our products and costs related to our supply chain (including labor); changes to the financial health of our customers; our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business and realize expected benefits from restructuring plans; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer shopping and engagement preferences and consumer demand for our products and manage our inventory in response to changing demands; loss of key customers, suppliers or manufacturers; our ability to further expand our business globally and to drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; the impact of global events beyond our control, including military conflict; our ability to successfully manage or realize expected results from significant transactions and investments; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; our ability to effectively meet the expectations of our stakeholders with respect to environmental, social and governance practices; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation or application of our global operating and financial reporting information technology system; our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and other key employees; our ability to access capital and financing required to manage our business on terms acceptable to us; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations, and the potential impact of new trade, tariff and tax regulations on our profitability; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; and our potential exposure to litigation and other proceedings. The forward-looking statements here reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the statement's date or to reflect unanticipated events.

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30, in '000s 2022

% of Net

Revenues

2021

% of Net

Revenues

2022

% of Net

Revenues

2021

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues $ 1,573,885

100.0 %

$ 1,545,532

100.0 %

$ 2,922,942

100.0 %

$ 2,897,066

100.0 % Cost of goods sold 860,051

54.6 %

757,428

49.0 %

1,578,911

54.0 %

1,440,141

49.7 % Gross profit 713,834

45.4 %

788,104

51.0 %

1,344,031

46.0 %

1,456,925

50.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 594,424

37.8 %

599,384

38.8 %

1,190,138

40.7 %

1,144,387

39.5 % Restructuring and impairment charges —

— %

16,656

1.1 %

—

— %

19,269

0.7 % Income (loss) from operations 119,410

7.6 %

172,064

11.1 %

153,893

5.3 %

293,269

10.1 % Interest income (expense), net (3,555)

(0.2) %

(9,261)

(0.6) %

(9,560)

(0.3) %

(22,568)

(0.8) % Other income (expense), net (5,771)

(0.4) %

(29,476)

(1.9) %

(20,012)

(0.7) %

(67,970)

(2.3) % Income (loss) before income taxes 110,084

7.0 %

133,327

8.6 %

124,321

4.3 %

202,731

7.0 % Income tax expense (benefit) 22,251

1.4 %

18,962

1.2 %

27,908

1.0 %

28,989

1.0 % Income (loss) from equity method investments (908)

(0.1) %

(921)

(0.1) %

(1,806)

(0.1) %

(1,091)

— % Net income (loss) $ 86,925

5.5 %

$ 113,444

7.3 %

$ 94,607

3.2 %

$ 172,651

6.0 %































Basic net income (loss) per share of Class A, B

and C common stock $ 0.19





$ 0.24





$ 0.21





$ 0.37



Diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A, B

and C common stock $ 0.19





$ 0.24





$ 0.20





$ 0.37



Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock Basic 454,322





470,002





456,357





464,831



Diluted 464,141





473,116





466,143





467,730





Under Armour, Inc. For the Three and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 (Unaudited; in thousands)

NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30, in '000s 2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Apparel $ 1,038,268

$ 1,058,231

(1.9) %

$ 1,906,696

$ 1,932,424

(1.3) % Footwear 375,885

329,718

14.0 %

723,136

672,359

7.6 % Accessories 111,117

126,345

(12.1) %

207,948

237,848

(12.6) % Total net sales 1,525,270

1,514,294

0.7 %

2,837,780

2,842,631

(0.2) % Licensing revenues 33,123

31,099

6.5 %

61,258

54,360

12.7 % Corporate Other (1) 15,492

139

NM

23,904

75

NM Total net revenues $ 1,573,885

$ 1,545,532

1.8 %

$ 2,922,942

$ 2,897,066

0.9 %

NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30, in '000s 2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Wholesale $ 948,154

$ 910,655

4.1 %

$ 1,739,840

$ 1,678,266

3.7 % Direct-to-consumer 577,116

603,639

(4.4) %

1,097,940

1,164,365

(5.7) % Net Sales 1,525,270

1,514,294

0.7 %

2,837,780

2,842,631

(0.2) % License revenues 33,123

31,099

6.5 %

61,258

54,360

12.7 % Corporate Other (1) 15,492

139

NM

23,904

75

NM Total net revenues $ 1,573,885

$ 1,545,532

1.8 %

$ 2,922,942

$ 2,897,066

0.9 %

NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30, in '000s 2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change North America $ 1,011,823

$ 1,035,862

(2.3) %

$ 1,921,179

$ 1,941,355

(1.0) % EMEA 262,679

241,201

8.9 %

467,860

448,425

4.3 % Asia-Pacific 225,729

211,950

6.5 %

402,394

404,319

(0.5) % Latin America 58,162

56,380

3.2 %

107,605

102,892

4.6 % Corporate Other (1) 15,492

139

NM

23,904

75

NM Total net revenues $ 1,573,885

$ 1,545,532

1.8 %

$ 2,922,942

$ 2,897,066

0.9 %

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 (Unaudited; in thousands)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30, in '000s 2022 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2021 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2022 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2021 % of Net

Revenues (2) North America $ 209,206 20.7 %

$ 292,367 28.2 %

$ 399,130 20.8 %

$ 518,136 26.7 % EMEA 35,895 13.7 %

41,772 17.3 %

54,076 11.6 %

81,664 18.2 % Asia-Pacific 46,134 20.4 %

40,529 19.1 %

66,079 16.4 %

64,575 16.0 % Latin America 7,177 12.3 %

10,831 19.2 %

13,411 12.5 %

16,832 16.4 % Corporate Other (1) (179,002) NM

(213,435) NM

(378,803) NM

(387,938) NM Income (loss) from

operations $ 119,410 7.6 %

$ 172,064 11.1 %

$ 153,893 5.3 %

$ 293,269 10.1 %



(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the Company's operating segments but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program, as well as subscription revenues from the Company's MapMyRun and MapMyRide platforms (collectively "MMR") and revenue from other digital business opportunities. Corporate Other also includes expenses related to the Company's central supporting functions. (2) The percentage of operating income (loss) is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM).

Under Armour, Inc. As of September 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022 (Unaudited; in thousands)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

in '000s

September 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 853,652

$ 1,009,139 Accounts receivable, net

789,087

702,197 Inventories

1,080,420

824,455 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

356,244

297,034 Total current assets

3,079,403

2,832,825 Property and equipment, net

636,746

601,365 Operating lease right-of-use assets

471,894

420,397 Goodwill

468,332

491,508 Intangible assets, net

9,291

10,580 Deferred income taxes

18,528

20,141 Other long-term assets

85,877

76,016 Total assets

$ 4,770,071

$ 4,452,832 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Accounts payable

747,330

560,331 Accrued expenses

353,435

317,963 Customer refund liabilities

155,021

159,628 Operating lease liabilities

132,184

134,833 Other current liabilities

85,294

125,840 Total current liabilities

1,473,264

1,298,595 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

673,382

672,286 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

705,027

668,983 Other long-term liabilities

102,065

84,014 Total liabilities

2,953,738

2,723,878 Total stockholders' equity

1,816,333

1,728,954 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,770,071

$ 4,452,832

Under Armour, Inc. For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 (Unaudited; in thousands)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Six Months Ended September 30, in '000s 2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 94,607

$ 172,651 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 68,007

72,335 Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss 16,338

(2,349) Loss on extinguishment of senior convertible notes —

58,526 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,074

2,049 Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges —

6,302 Amortization of bond premium and debt issuance costs 1,096

14,629 Stock-based compensation 19,708

22,581 Deferred income taxes (2,021)

(23,405) Changes in reserves and allowances 4,452

(9,953) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (90,331)

(29,586) Inventories (266,824)

14,956 Prepaid expenses and other assets (15,486)

(26,033) Other non-current assets (36,932)

32,712 Accounts payable 167,149

43,179 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,034

(1,432) Customer refund liabilities (5,475)

(18,123) Income taxes payable and receivable 23,105

31,417 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2,499)

360,456 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (93,864)

(49,195) Sale of property and equipment —

852 Earn-out from the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform 35,000

— Net cash used in investing activities (58,864)

(48,343) Cash flows from financing activities





Payments on long-term debt and revolving credit facility —

(506,280) Proceeds from capped call —

91,722 Common Shares Repurchased (50,000)

— Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes (803)

(1,322) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances 2,015

1,881 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (48,788)

(413,999) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (43,962)

8,608 Net increase in (decrease in) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (154,113)

(93,278) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 1,022,126

1,359,680 End of period $ 868,013

$ 1,266,402

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated according to GAAP to currency-neutral net revenue a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION



Three months ended

September 30, 2022

Six months ended

September 30, 2022 Total Net Revenue





Net revenue growth - GAAP 1.8 %

0.9 % Foreign exchange impact 3.1 %

2.5 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 4.9 %

3.4 %







North America





Net revenue growth - GAAP (2.3) %

(1.0) % Foreign exchange impact 0.4 %

0.3 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP (1.9) %

(0.7) %







EMEA





Net revenue growth - GAAP 8.9 %

4.3 % Foreign exchange impact 11.5 %

9.4 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 20.4 %

13.7 %







Asia-Pacific





Net revenue growth - GAAP 6.5 %

(0.5) % Foreign exchange impact 7.2 %

5.6 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 13.7 %

5.1 %







Latin America





Net revenue growth - GAAP 3.2 %

4.6 % Foreign exchange impact 0.8 %

0.2 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 4.0 %

4.8 %







Total International





Net revenue growth - GAAP 7.3 %

2.3 % Foreign exchange impact 8.5 %

6.8 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 15.8 %

9.1 %

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three and Six months ended September 30, 2022 (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

The tables below present the reconciliation of the Company's condensed consolidated statement of operations presented in accordance with GAAP to certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION

in '000s Three months ended

September 30, 2022

Six months ended

September 30, 2022 GAAP Income from operations 119,410

153,893 Add: Impact of legal expenses relating to litigation matters 10,000

20,000 Adjusted income from operations $ 129,410

$ 173,893

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION

in '000s Three months ended

September 30, 2022

Six months ended

September 30, 2022 GAAP net income 86,925

94,607 Add: Impact of legal expenses relating to litigation matters 10,000

20,000 Add: Impact of commission expense in connection with the sale of the

MyFitnessPal platform —

490 Add: Impact of provision for income taxes (4,811)

(8,124) Adjusted net income $ 92,114

$ 106,973

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION



Three months ended

September 30, 2022

Six months ended

September 30, 2022 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.19

$ 0.20 Add: Impact of legal expenses relating to litigation matters 0.02

0.04 Add: Impact of commission expense in connection with the sale of the

MyFitnessPal platform —

— Add: Impact of provision for income taxes (0.01)

(0.01) Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.20

$ 0.23

Under Armour, Inc. Outlook for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

The tables below present the reconciliation of the Company's fiscal 2023 outlook presented in accordance with GAAP to certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

(in millions)

Year Ended March 31, 2023



Low end of estimate

High end of estimate GAAP income from operations

$ 270

$ 290 Add: Impact of legal expenses relating to litigation matters

20

20 Adjusted income from operations

$ 290

$ 310

ADJUSTED DILUTED (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(in millions)

Year Ended March 31, 2023



Low end of estimate

High end of estimate GAAP diluted net income per share (1)

$ 0.56

$ 0.60 Add: Impact of legal expenses relating to litigation matters

0.04

0.04 Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

(0.16)

(0.16) Adjusted diluted net income per share

$ 0.44

$ 0.48



(1) GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share excludes any potential earn-out related to the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform.

Under Armour, Inc. As of September 30, 2022, and 2021

COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT





September 30,



2022

2021 Factory House

178

179 Brand House

18

18 North America total doors

196

197









Factory House

162

144 Brand House

79

95 International total doors

241

239









Factory House

340

323 Brand House

97

113 Total doors

437

436

