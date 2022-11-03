Visa, T-Mobile, Xerox and 16 Others Receive Impartner Catalyst Awards at 2022 ImpartnerCON

Leading partner programs honored for excellence in automation, partner experience, personalization and results with Impartner PRM

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, announced the winners of the 7th Annual Impartner Catalyst Awards at 2022 ImpartnerCON. Visa, T-Mobile, Xerox, and 16 other companies received awards for exemplifying best practices in partner programs, from partner experience and personalization to automation and impressive results with Impartner PRM.

2022 ImpartnerCON Catalyst Awards (PRNewswire)

2022 Impartner Catalyst Award winners received awards for exemplifying best practices in partner programs and more.

"These companies have ignited increased performance of their channels in ground-breaking ways," said COO, Brad Pace at Impartner. "They are innovating, accelerating, and maximizing the partner channel and partner experience. Congratulations to these companies and their partner channels, which are leading the industry in such difficult times."

2022 Impartner Catalyst Awards winners include the following companies in these categories:

Accelerator Awards

Vertiv : Its program's workflows, segmentation, and momentum scripting are standalone. The company is pushing the limits of automation with Impartner PRM.

Logitech : The company has built extensive workflows, segmentation, and partner journeys within its partner portal.

Zendesk : The company has extended its partner solution with multiple API integrations.

Sophos : The company arms partners with industry-best, innovative managed security services and solutions. Program compliance, deal registrations, and the quoting process are clearly defined for easy partner usage.

Zebra Technologies: Through News on Demand, over 10,000 partners receive targeted communications to help drive engagement. Utilizing syndication allows partners to better market Zebra products and services to their end-users.

Innovator Awards

Fortinet : Fortinet is one of the best beta testers of new products and often the first to use new functionality such as Through Channel Marketing Automation.

Xerox : Xerox is an expert in using Google Ads for the Channel.

T-Mobile : The company was an early user of ImpartnerPX Partner Experience navigation, branding the PX library to push partner experience.

Palo Alto Networks : Palo Alto Networks created a new partner locator to amplify its NextWave for Technology Partners and product integrations.

Nintex: Nintex was the first customer to use custom objects. The team is highly technical and has pushed the limits of configurable functionality. The company has the best use of customization of the Impartner PRM, giving them a huge advantage in its marketplace.

PX Factor Awards

Splunk : The Splunk team embraces partner personalization in its channel program model, enabling partners to be more than a single assigned type.

Poly : Poly is recognized for its use of the CMS editor.

Visa : Visa is honored for putting ImpartnerPX Partner Experience at the forefront of its channel from day one.

Malwarebytes : The company is recognized for building a targeted, personalized, partner experience.

Yamaha Unified Communications : Yamaha UC consistently updates its partners through portal communications, CMS Pages, and Push Notifications. The company updates all content on its platform, so it is relevant and useful for users. The small team makes a significant impact using the marketing capabilities within Impartner PRM.

AvePoint: All solutions from the Ignite Pro Package are deployed in its partner portal. The partner experience and marketing teams focus on onboarding, marketing and enabling partners through the portal. Segmentation is driven through certifications, journeys, and account portal status. It is an interconnected built solution to be modeled across the entire partner industry.

In addition to Impartner's 2022 customer awards, the company also announced its first ever partner of the year awards. Recipients of the partner of the year awards include JS Group, Spur Reply, and The Sherpa Group. These partners were recognized for delivering exceptional services and strategic guidance to Impartner's customer base.

This year's awards were given at Impartner's customer event, ImpartnerCON, one of the world's largest vendor-led channel industry events, gathering the most influential channel leaders and industry speakers to collaborate, celebrate, and deep dive into future-forward content.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

Impartner Contact:

Chelsea Rider

Impartner

chelsea.rider@impartner.com

Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Impartner