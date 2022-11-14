DecisioningIT announces Steven Landry to its board

As an industry veteran, Landry's experience will help enhance DecisioningIT's position and future growth

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DecisioningIT is proud to welcome automotive veteran Steven Landry to its board of directors.

"We're honored to bring Steven Landry on as our board member," said Rosa Hoffmann, chief executive officer of DecisioningIT. "I have known Steven for years and have seen his success in the industry, I have a lot of respect for him as a professional and as an individual. I trust his opinion of the automotive sector."

DecisioningIT is a leader in finance decisioning solutions, providing financing options to all consumers in order to purchase the vehicle they need. Through its platform, Lucy, DecisioningIT's predictive AI technology allows dealerships to view several lenders offering the best options for consumers in a matter of seconds.

Landry has worked in the automotive industry for more than 30 years. He began his career with what is now Stellantis, working in positions of increasing responsibility. He served as president of Chrysler Europe, and president of Chrysler Realty, USA and Canada before taking over as president and chief executive officer of Daimler Chrysler Canada and executive vice president of North America sales and marketing and Global Service and Mopar Parts.

More recently, he served as chief development officer of Calgary-based logistics company ATCO group and president and CEO of AutoCanada. Currently, he is president of Panther LLC, a private strategic advisory for automotive wholesale (OEM) and automotive retail (dealerships) as well as energy infrastructure both regulated and unregulated energy distribution.

"I am excited to join DecisioningIT and work with its leadership team to help grow the company," Landry said. "I look forward to helping DecisioningIT provide ever-expanding options to both prime and non-prime consumers."

"Steven will be an instrumental player in helping us grow in the U.S. market, and I look forward to working with him," Hoffmann added.

Raise

Since launching into the market in April of 2021, DecisioningIT has raised over 2.5 million dollars. DecisioningIT has recently extended its second raise until the end of the year (2022).

After operating only in Quebec upon launch, DecisioningIT has expanded to British Columbia and Ontario. The company plans to continue expansion throughout Canada and launch in the United States. DecisioningIT has more than 100 dealers signed on to utilize its Lucy platform to provide numerous options to consumers.

Dealerships will soon also integrate the D.IT widget on their websites, allowing consumers — from prime to non-prime — to pre-qualify themselves in less than 16 seconds with several lenders. This is to become available by the end of the year.

"The dealer receives an email lead from us with all of the options available for the customer who applied for credit."

"We're closing gaps, we're making connections and we're trying to build a network — a network where everything is available for dealers and customers. Everything is visible and everything is transparent. This is how we build a better narrative for our industry," Hoffmann said.

