Jefferson Collaborates with MDClone to Accelerate Academic Research

MDClone's synthetic data platform to streamline Jefferson's path to knowledge generation and research publication

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDClone, a leading data analytics and synthetic data company, and Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health today announced a partnership in which Jefferson will leverage MDClone's innovative synthetic data platform to accelerate academic research.

The MDClone ADAMS Platform is a powerful, self-service data analytics environment that enables healthcare collaboration, research, and innovation. By making real-world data easier to access, the ADAMS Platform will help Jefferson researchers reduce the friction points to formulating academic research questions, identifying relevant data, analyzing the data, and producing results.

"Academic researchers face significant challenges in accessing healthcare data, such as siloed systems, long timelines, and complex data models," said Billy Oglesby, Dean of the Jefferson College of Population Health. "Our collaboration with MDClone will create a more frictionless ecosystem for researchers to access clinical data, driving quicker timelines from idea to impact, including commercialization."

Jefferson's clinical arm, Jefferson Health, is an 18-hospital health system based in Philadelphia that is home to nationally ranked experts. Jefferson's Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center is one of only 70 National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers in the country.

Jefferson's partnership with MDClone is multifaceted.

First, the MDClone ADAMS platform will deliver streamlined workflows enabling Jefferson researchers to more easily access and analyze data from electronic health records, which is often difficult to access due to inconsistencies in the data and restrictive privacy regulations.

"MDClone's state-of-the-art proprietary data synthesis process transforms patient-identifiable data into non-identifiable data while still retaining all the important statistical and contextual properties," said Ziv Ofek, Founder and CEO of MDClone. "Using both discrete and non-discrete variables of interest, synthetic data does not contain identifiable information because it uses a statistical approach to create a data-set that is non-reversible and the only method that fully prevents re-identification."

Next, the platform will provide Jefferson's students with anonymous, real-world data they can use to test their own theories and explore their own strategies for population health improvement. Additionally, the platform will create new opportunities for Jefferson to partner with life sciences companies to inform and accelerate new therapeutic discoveries.

In addition to leveraging MDClone's self-service exploration and synthetic data platform to create a faster path to knowledge generation for Jefferson researchers, the organizations have established a commercial collaboration to provide third-party organizations with access to Jefferson's unique data assets. Through this arrangement, organizations such as life sciences companies and medical device manufacturers will gain the ability to discover insights to fuel the next generation of therapies, technologies, and solutions in a secure, efficient, and controlled environment.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Jefferson as we work together to create a fundamentally different approach to unlocking the full value of healthcare data," said Ofek.

About MDClone

MDClone offers an innovative, self-service data analytics environment powering exploration, discovery, and collaboration throughout healthcare ecosystems cross-institutionally and globally. The powerful underlying infrastructure of the MDClone ADAMS Platform allows users to overcome common barriers in healthcare in order to organize, access, and protect the privacy of patient data while accelerating research, improving operations and quality, and driving innovation to deliver better patient outcomes. Founded in Israel in 2016, MDClone serves major health systems, payers, and life science customers in the United States, Canada, and Israel. Visit mdclone.com for more information.

About Jefferson

Jefferson, located in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey, is reimagining health care and education to create unparalleled value. Jefferson is more than 42,000 people strong, dedicated to providing the highest-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients, preparing tomorrow's professional leaders for 21st century careers, and conducting research leading to new discoveries on the basic science, clinical, population science and applied levels. Thomas Jefferson University, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, dates back to 1824 and today comprises 10 colleges and four schools offering over 200 undergraduate and graduate programs to 8,400 students. Jefferson Health serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 18 hospitals (ten are Magnet® designated by the ANCC for nursing excellence) and over 50 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Jefferson is also home to Health Partners Plans, a not-for-profit managed healthcare organization serving more than 290,000 members in Southeastern Pennsylvania with a broad range of health coverage options through Health Partners Medicare, Health Partners (Medicaid) and KidzPartners (Children's Health Insurance Program.

