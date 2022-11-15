COVE, THE WORLD'S FIRST BIODEGRADABLE WATER BOTTLE IS HITTING SHELVES ON DEC 1ST

After 4 years of R&D, Cove announced today that their biodegradable water bottles will debut at Erewhon stores throughout Los Angeles, starting Dec 1st.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove, the California-based material innovation company, today announced its partnership with Erewhon, the Los Angeles premium organic grocer, making it the first retailer of Cove's fully biodegradable water bottles. Cove's water bottles will be available at Erewhon stores throughout Los Angeles, as well as online at cove.co. Cove will announce new retail partners in coming months as they scale up manufacturing at their production facility in Los Angeles.

Cove (PRNewsfoto/Cove) (PRNewswire)

"Cove entering retail is a significant milestone for the company and it was important for us to find a mission-aligned retail partner to debut Cove. We've found that in Erewhon and are excited to take a big step forward in our mission to create a sustainable material world." said Alex Totterman, founder and CEO of Cove. "Erewhon will also offer a valuable end of life option for our customers by allowing them to deposit their used Cove bottles into their bins for compostables, which will then be routed to a local compost operation for biological recycling." said Totterman.

"Erewhon has celebrated the amazing benefits of naturally grown foods and the importance of preserving the earth for more than 50 years and continues to lead the way in conscious consumption today," said Vito Antoci, Executive Vice President of Erewhon Markets. "When we were introduced to Cove, we were incredibly excited to be part of this innovative and potentially world-changing moment for CPG – the world's first fully biodegradable water bottle is something we are very proud to be launching at Erewhon."

Company Description

Cove is a material innovation company reinventing the consumer products most polluting the world, starting with the world's first biodegradable water bottle. Cove's plastic-free, renewable bottles are made of PHA, a natural, non-toxic material that is broken down by microorganisms in nature. Based in Los Angeles, Cove is backed by a group of notable investors including Valor Equity, Marc Benioff, James Murdoch, Tony Robbins and Peter Rahal. Cove was named the Plastic-Free Innovation of The Year. www.cove.co

About Erewhon

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned market with six current locations across Los Angeles including Calabasas, Fairfax/West Hollywood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Silver Lake, and Venice, and three currently planned future locations in Beverly Hills, Culver City, and Studio City. Since 1968, Erewhon has been committed to providing healthy, pure, and nutrient-rich foods and products to the communities it serves. Erewhon maintains this commitment by adhering to stringent ingredient standards, supporting local farmers and brands, and caring for its employees, partners, and communities. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon provides an experience unlike any other for its loyal and passionate shoppers. For more information, visit www.erewhonmarket.com

