Sanctuary Cannabis Opens its Second Jacksonville Dispensary, the Company's Fifteenth Location in the State of Florida

APOPKA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building off the momentum from the opening of its first Jacksonville dispensary in mid-October, Sanctuary Medicinals is pleased to announce the opening of its second Jacksonville location in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

Sanctuary Medicinals (PRNewswire)

Located on Edgewood Ave S between I-10 and Highway 17, the second Sanctuary Jacksonville location will host its Grand Opening celebration on November 16. Continuing the company's push northward as the second Sanctuary dispensary in Duval County, the opening brings the statewide total to 15 locations.

"Sanctuary is excited about our rapid growth plans across the state of Florida," said Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Medicinals. "We are looking forward to expanding into new areas and helping as many patients as we can in the near future."

Sanctuary Jacksonville - Edgewood sits just to the west of the St. Johns River and in the center of Murray Hill. As the number of certified medical cardholders continues to rise steadily, so too do Sanctuary's menu offerings, headlined by crafted concentrates and live-cured strains of flower.

"We are excited to be shifting expansion into different areas of the state while our product offerings continue to grow," said Bill Dewar, Chief Operating Officer. "Duval County is a vibrant, large community, and we're eager to continue getting to know the area's patients and, in turn, introduce them to our outstanding range of medical cannabis offerings," Dewar added.

Sanctuary Jacksonville - Edgewood will be holding its Grand Opening celebration on Wednesday, November 16, and the location will be keeping its usual hours of operation from 9am to 8pm. All registered and first-time patients will be eligible for a 50-percent discount, and Sanctuary will be providing food and entertainment at various points throughout the day.

About Sanctuary Cannabis

Sanctuary Cannabis, DBA Sanctuary, is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with operations in Florida, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The company was also recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey. Sanctuary is rapidly expanding into new markets, bringing its high-quality, award-winning products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and edibles, to patients and consumers across multiple states, with a steadfast commitment to creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates.

Facebook: Sanctuary Florida

Instagram: @SanctuaryMedicinalsFlorida

Media Contact

Jake May

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Medicinals