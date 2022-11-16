CARFAX: ALARMING NUMBER OF VEHICLES OVERDUE FOR ROUTINE MAINTENANCE

CARFAX Warns Drivers to Stay Current on Regular Oil Changes and Tire Rotation

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday travel this year is projected to continue climbing back toward pre-pandemic levels, which means more people hitting the road in coming weeks. But is your car ready for the trip to grandma's house? According to new information from CARFAX, there's a good chance the answer is no.

CAR FOX (PRNewsfoto/CARFAX) (PRNewswire)

CARFAX data shows nearly half of vehicles on the road are overdue for a tire rotation and about 30% of vehicles are overdue for an oil change. Automakers base their recommended service intervals on time or mileage, whichever comes first. In addition, about one in five vehicles on the road has a safety recall that hasn't been repaired.

If you're unsure of your vehicle's maintenance history, check out CARFAX Car Care to better understand when it's time to service your car. CARFAX Car Care is a free tool that tracks your service needs, with timely service reminders and notifications of new recalls. In addition to just running better, also consider CARFAX data shows that a well-maintained car is worth an extra $2,000 om average in resale value over one that hasn't gotten its TLC.

"A well-maintained vehicle will last longer, cost you less during ownership, and be worth more when it's time to sell," said Paul Nadjarian, General Manager of CARFAX Car Care. "It's troubling to know about one in five cars is overdue for both an oil change and tire rotation. This routine maintenance makes your vehicle more reliable. Our free Car Care program helps vehicle owners stay on top of their vehicle's unique maintenance schedule with helpful reminders for upcoming service recommendations. Our goal is to help drivers make their maintenance decisions with more confidence."

Your owner's manual has information on how often you should change your oil. Regular recommended oil changes are important to ensure:

Proper engine lubrication

Debris and sludge are flushed out

Engine temperature is well-regulated

Best engine performance

Optimal gas mileage

Rotating your tires regularly will improve the longevity of your tires and help keep you safe on the road. Many service shops will rotate your tires at the same time as your oil change. Regular tire rotation is important to prevent:

Uneven tread wear patterns

Unreliable handling

If you need maintenance, but don't know where to go, CARFAX offers a free service center directory with ratings and reviews from verified customers.

More information on maintenance schedules on our blog at: www.carfax.com/blog/car-maintenance-schedules

Editor's note: Interviews with a used car expert from CARFAX are available at any time. Please contact Emilie Voss at EmilieVoss@carfax.com or call 703-934-2664 ext. 4462.

About CARFAX

CARFAX , part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings , CARFAX Car Care , CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CARFAX