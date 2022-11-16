The New Go City: Company Announces Brand Refresh and Investment

The world's largest attraction pass rebrands ahead of first US awareness campaign

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Go City, the leader in attraction passes, announced an update to its brand and an investment to increase awareness among travelers. Emerging from the pandemic with a strong sales recovery and renewed focus on technology, Go City is on a mission to help travelers around the world have their best city break. The updates to the brand identity better reflect the future growth of the company.

Go City's famous All-Inclusive passes offer customers the freedom to visit as many attractions in a destination as they like, for one fixed price, delivering incredible savings, choice, inspiration, and ease. This year, the company launched new destinations in APAC, and saw multiple destinations exceed pre-pandemic sales numbers. Go City also made strategic investments in its internal technology and brand teams, seeing an opportunity to strengthen the platform and app capabilities, and increase awareness at a critical time in the travel industry. These investments will help the company on its journey to become a go-to app for travelers looking to save more and experience more.

Branding Updates

Formerly known as Leisure Pass Group, Go City has also successfully operated The London Pass, The Paris Pass, and The New York Pass for over 20 years. The new look and feel officially launched across the site and app today. These changes bring the Go City family of brands under a cohesive palette, with a modern and tech-forward visual identity.

The new Go City brand logo and color palette are inspired by ideas of city travel and excitement, and the ambition of Go City customers. The choice of teal as the new primary color reflects their inclination to action, and how they seek to get the most out of their trips. The updated logo immediately signals Go City as a travel technology company, with the app icon bringing the Go City "G" to life as a location pin, reminding travelers of the very best experiences in a city.

"Our goal is to get Go City into the hands of as many travelers as possible, and to help them have their best city breaks," said Jon Owen, CEO of Go City. "We're extremely proud of these changes and are excited to introduce a fresh take on our beloved brand. We aim for every interaction with Go City to feel like a friend giving you their must-see list for a given city. These changes are the first step in that direction."

Brand Campaign

To introduce the new brand to the world, Go City is also announcing the launch of its first brand campaign in the US. Go City partnered with the positive behavior change agency DiGo (DiMassimo Goldstein) to develop the creative that is centered around two aliens looking to experience Earth's best cities. As superior life forms, they understand and appreciate the benefits of the Go City product. Jane and Zork save a ton of 'earth money' while they explore their bucket list attractions in top destinations such as New York, London and more. Go City is confident these characters will help travelers understand and appreciate how a pass will help them save more and experience more.

"As a global company, it was important to us that our creative speaks to a global audience, and we're really excited with where we landed with this campaign," said Deborah Jourdan, SVP of Brand at Go City. "We have been getting to know these characters over the past few months and are excited to finally introduce them to our audience – the travelers who are eager to get back out there, see as much as they can, and save some money along the way."

Go City will be investing millions in this campaign over the next year, focusing on travelers in New York and Los Angeles at launch. The campaign will ultimately be translated to a global audience to reach Go City's major markets and grow awareness around the world.

Looking Ahead

Go City's All-Inclusive and Explorer passes have helped millions of travelers from around the world save more and experience more on their city trips. With an industry-leading customer satisfaction score, Go City's customers recognize and love the value of the product. The investments in the new brand will enable more travelers to learn about these passes, and help more people have their best city break.

Please join us in welcoming the new Go City.

Go City and Go See It All.

ABOUT GO CITY

Go City is the go-to app for travelers to access the best experiences in the world's top cities. Operating in 30 destinations around the world, Go City has been helping travelers save more and experience more for over 20 years. One pass, for one price, all delivered on an easy-to-use app. Go City helps customers spend less time stressing and more time seeing the world, while also providing partners with incremental visitation and revenue. To learn more and to experience your best city break, visit www.gocity.com.

