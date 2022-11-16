Stagwell Heads to CES 2023: Transforming Marketing Through Impactful Technology

Stagwell to Host Content Studio, Floor Tours; Chairman and CEO Mark Penn Will Speak on the C Space Stage

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, will attend CES 2023 hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, taking place Jan. 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas. Stagwell experts and client partners will discuss transforming marketing through impactful technology across a variety of activations at the annual consumer technology expo.

"Stagwell transforms marketing through impactful technology, driving measurable outcomes for our clients' businesses and for society at large," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "Whether we're building an app that fuels billions in revenue or designing a first-of-its-kind sustainable NFT platform, we're excited to return to CES to celebrate the impact of technology."

Content Studio : Stagwell is again producing exclusive interviews with senior brand executives, focused on the technologies they expect to spark the greatest transformation in advertising and marketing over the next five years. The 15-minute 1:1 sessions will take place in Stagwell's onsite content studio in booth 60488, in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

Floor Tours : Brand executives are invited to attend 60-minute tours spanning the North and Central Halls of the LVCC, hosted by technology experts from across Stagwell. Attendees will hear expert evaluations of the products and services unveiled at CES that will have the biggest impact on brands and marketing opportunities in the year to come, particularly regarding creative and media buying.

Mark Penn @CES: Penn will participate in the CMO Insights C Space Program on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 2:50 p.m. He will join a panel on the impact of data and personalization, featuring brand leaders and technologists working at the intersection of technology and marketing to define the standards around consumer data.

If you are a brand executive interested in participating in a Content Studio interview or attending a floor tour, please email Ces2023@stagwellglobal.com for further information as space is limited.

If you're a journalist interested in connecting with Mark Penn, Stagwell corporate leaders, or executives from Stagwell agencies in attendance, please email pr@stagwellglobal.com.

