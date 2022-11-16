Wendy's Passes the Mic to the Next Generation of Broadcasters with the Browns 2022 Junior Reporter Sweepstakes

10 rising Cleveland sideline stars will be granted the ultimate Browns experience

CLEVELAND, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: In celebration of the next wave of Cleveland's correspondents, Wendy's is throwing a perfect spiral to 10 winners of the Browns 2022 Junior Reporter Sweepstakes, Presented by Wendy's. Hailing from across the county, the talented recipients of the sweepstakes will score the ultimate touchdown of prizes, with custom Wendy's reward packages and exclusive Browns experiences.

With a little help from their parents, recipients submitted online entries describing why they deserved to be the next junior reporter alongside a video showcasing their interview chops. The winners' mic drop moment will culminate at an awards ceremony and dinner hosted by Wendy's, where their junior reporting rewards will be revealed. You're going to want to see the reaction cam for this one! WHEN AND WHERE: The awards ceremony and winner dinner will take place on November 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the Wendy's located on 3309 Center Road, Brunswick, OH with a special guest appearance from Browns former cornerback Hanford Dixon. WHO: Among the winners of the Browns 2022 Junior Reporter sweepstakes are:

Grand Prize Winner: Ahead of the awards ceremony, Chrystian Marshall Boyd, 9 will interview Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III and participate in a VIP tour of FirstEnergy Stadium. He will also give the on-field Weather Report at a 2022 Browns home game, receive club tickets to a home game, pre-game field passes, and a Browns autographed jersey. Second Place Winner: Eva Munson, 11 will receive tickets to a home game, a Browns autographed mini-helmet and one $50 Wendy's gift card. Third Place Winners: Evan Scarver, 9 and Molly Wash, 8 will receive a Browns autographed mini-helmet and one $50 Wendy's gift card. Fourth Place Winners: Cameron Fox, 6; Lincoln Dencer, 9; Jesse Highlander, 10; and Craig Glattly, 10 will all receive one $50 Wendy's gift card.

