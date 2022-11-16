Winchester Holding Group OTCPK WCHS Delegate travelling across the Tokyo for WCHS's CEO are being given the chance to attend an exciting meeting being hosted by Ken Okuyama Design Co., Ltd (Headquarters: Yamagata City).

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winchester Holding Group OTCPK WCHS ("the Group") today announced CEO Simon Wu visited to the new showroom of "Ken Okuyama Design Showroom located in (2-27-13 Jingumae Shibuya-ku Tokyo) to discuss new development and cooperation between the Group and Ken Okuyama. Moreover, CEO discussed with Ken Okuyama about the Group purchased Ken Okuyama Kode57 supercar delivery schedule to Hong Kong.

