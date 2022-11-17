3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 . Mike Roman , chairman and chief executive officer, will speak at 9:30 a.m. EST .

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

