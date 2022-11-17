Eppo Set to Launch Next-Generation Experimentation Platform that is Powered by Snowflake

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eppo today announced that it has partnered with Snowflake , the Data Cloud Company, to launch the next-generation A/B experimentation platform. The platform is Powered by Snowflake and is set to bring high experiment velocity to companies of all sizes, allowing customers to run more trustworthy experiments faster.

By building on Snowflake, Eppo is able to deliver analyst efficiency and data security benefits to customers in their Snowflake environment, allowing joint customers to upgrade from fragmented and unreliable experimentation workflows to a metrics-first setup. Eppo is specifically built to bring data, product and engineering teams together to manage their experimentation lifecycle in one place, allowing them to operate collaboratively, and demonstrate ROI. Fast-growing companies such as ClickUp, Multi Media LLC, Cameo, and Goldbelly are already running hundreds of experiments using Eppo, accessing cutting-edge statistical methods out-of-the-box and driving core business metrics sourced from the Snowflake Data Cloud.

"We believe Eppo's partnership with Snowflake will power the next generation of experimentation," said Chetan Sharma, Eppo CEO and Founder. "Major corporations have shown that companies have to invest heavily in A/B experimentation and today's companies have to choose between staffing engineers and data scientists to set up internal infrastructure or egress huge volumes of sensitive customer data for a black box solution."

"We look forward to seeing our customers leverage this new solution, Powered by Snowflake to streamline the entire feature flagging and A/B experimentation workflow," said Scott Schilling, Senior Director of Global Partner Development at Snowflake. "Together, Snowflake and Eppo are helping joint customers mobilize their data and drive better business outcomes."

Powered by Snowflake, a Snowflake Partner Network program, is designed to accelerate the ability of companies and application developers to deliver differentiated applications by supporting them across all stages of the application journey in Snowflake's Data Cloud. To become a Snowflake partner, get access to Snowflake's self-service partner resources and apply for the Powered by Snowflake program, please visit www.snowflake.com/partners/poweredbysnowflake .

About Eppo

Eppo is the next-gen A/B experimentation platform that enables the world's fastest growing companies to tie product development efforts to revenue and growth instead of clicks. The last great generation of technology companies each won their markets amidst a recession via significant investments in experimentation infrastructure, including Airbnb, Netflix, Uber, and Facebook. Eppo democratizes the capabilities of these companies, and extends them to power signal-boosting statistical methods, automated diagnostics, and deep analysis into underlying trends. All of these capabilities are built native to the modern data stack, preserving customer privacy by not requiring individually identifiable data to be sent to a 3rd party. For more information, visit geteppo.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Eppo