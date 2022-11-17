Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Appointment of New Director to its Board

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced that Oray Boston, Worldwide President of Trauma, Extremities, Craniomaxillofacial and Animal Health for DePuy Synthes, the Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, has been elected as a Director of the KDP Board, effective Nov. 14, 2022.

During his 30-year tenure at Johnson & Johnson that has included leadership positions in operations, sales and marketing, Boston led cross-functional and cross-sector teams that delivered commercial growth and differentiated innovation. Prior roles held by Boston included President of Global Biosurgery, Vice President of Sales & Marketing and Worldwide Vice President of Franchise Operations at Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson MedTech company.

Boston has served as National Co-Chair of Johnson & Johnson's African Ancestry Leadership Council and is currently a member of the CEO Council for Growth of Philadelphia.

Commenting on the announcement, KDP Chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort stated, "Oray is a highly experienced and seasoned executive who will bring additional depth and perspective to our Board. We are pleased to welcome him as our newest Director."

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue approaching $13 billion and approximately 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

