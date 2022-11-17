Navy Awards Engineering Services Network $20 Million Contract to Support Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)/ Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Programs

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering Services Network, Inc. (ESN), a leading engineering and IT solutions company based in Woodbridge, VA, announced today that it has won a $20 million contract from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) to provide technical, engineering and program management support services for both ONR and Department of the Navy (DON) Small Business Innovation Research/ Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) Programs.

Navy Awards Engineering Services Network $20M Contract to Support SBIR/STTR Programs

ESN officials said they will deliver support to ONR in the Washington D.C. area supporting Technology Transition & Commercialization, Outreach, Policy & Strategy, SBIR/STTR Research Topics, and Data Analytics. The five (5) year contract, which begins immediately, includes a base year plus four one-year options.

The SBIR and STTR programs fund a diverse portfolio of startups and small businesses across technology areas and markets to stimulate technological innovation, meet Federal research and development (R&D) needs, and increase commercialization to transition R&D into impact.

"We're honored to have been awarded this contract supporting DoN innovation and emerging technology development," said ESN President Douglas Lopez. "We have been a steadfast SBIR/STTR partner with a track record of implementing cost effective efficiencies through R&D. Our team will assist ONR and DoN in providing new capabilities to our warfighters."

"We're especially proud of this award and our customer's confidence in ESN," said CEO and ESN Founder Mr. Raymond F. Lopez, Jr. "As always, our focus has been to provide our customer comprehensive and cost effective solutions that best exemplify ESN's culture of 'working shoulder to shoulder' with the U.S. Navy."

ESN is a trusted leader in engineering and technology solutions. Founded in 1995, ESN is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that proudly stands "Shoulder to Shoulder®" with our military and government customers, delivering critical services for missions that matter.

ESN maintains regional and field offices throughout the U.S. and worldwide. ESN is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has achieved Software Engineering Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level 3 for Services and Development v 2.0. Visit ESN at esncc.com.

