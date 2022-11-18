Mason Vitamins Inc. Voluntary Recalls Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron tablets and People's Choice Women's Daily Vitamins with Iron tablets sold in the U.S due to inconsistent product labeling with the product

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Vitamins Inc. has issued a nationwide voluntary recall of the specific lot of Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People's Choice Women's Daily Vitamins with Iron due to Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Pantothenic Acid amounts being lower than the declared amount on the label which was determined during an FDA inspection.
The products were sold nationwide at Bargain Barn, 99 Cents Only, Fruth Pharmacy, Joe V's Smart Shop, Rose's Discount Stores, Rex Discount Pharmacy, Star Discount Pharmacy, Propst Discount Pharmacy, Dollar Tree and limited distributors.
Product Name
Size
UPC Code
Lot/Expiration Date
Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron
20 tablets
311845353238
25807G / 09/2024
People's Choice Women's Daily
30 tablets
311845486882
25807G / 09/2024
A25807G / 09/2024
B25807G / 09/2024
C25807G / 09/2024
D25807G / 09/2024
To date, no illnesses related to these products have been reported. No other People's Choice and Healthy Sense products are affected by this recall. If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately.
For any additional information, please call Customer Care 1-888-860-5376, Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.
Contact:
customercare@masonvitamins.com
SOURCE Mason Vitamins