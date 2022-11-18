SuperMeat Reimagines Famous Moist Maker Sandwich with First Ever Cultivated Turkey

Just in time for Thanksgiving, the company known for its cultivated chicken unveils a turkey cold cut produced without harming a single turkey

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperMeat , a foodtech company working to supply the world with high-quality cultivated meat, today announced that it has made the first ever cultivated turkey, introduced via the most famous Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich in the world, the Moist Maker. The sandwich consists of all the classic leftovers from the big meal, including stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and gravy – paired with the first ever cultivated turkey.

SuperMeat Cultivated Turkey Moist Maker Sandwich (PRNewswire)

This launch signifies the first cultivated turkey and cold cut product in the space, another proof point that SuperMeat's proprietary platform is translatable across meat categories and species, with the ability to facilitate a wide variety of meat products based on the same production process – drastically lowering product cost and operational complexities for the overall category and industry.

"We are thrilled to introduce a cultivated turkey product as part of our line of high-quality poultry just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday and on the heels of the first U.S. approvals of cultivated meat," said Ido Savir, CEO of SuperMeat. "The ultimate pardoning of all turkeys, this is the next step toward commercialization of delicious, sustainable and animal friendly meat in the foreseeable future".

The sandwich is being made exclusively at SuperMeat's production-to-fork facility in Israel right now – but cultivated meat for U.S. consumers is just around the corner.

This launch is part of several vital steps SuperMeat is taking to move forward with the commercialization, including the development of the first open-source system aimed at identifying the most cost-effective cell feed, reducing production costs for the industry. The company has also engaged strategic partnerships with the likes of Ajinomoto, a global food ingredient and biotechnology leader, to establish a commercially viable supply chain platform for the cultivated meat industry; PHW Group , one of Europe's largest poultry producers; and Migros , Switzerland's largest retail supermarket chain and leading meat manufacturer.

For more information, visit www.SuperMeat.com .

About SuperMeat

SuperMeat, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, is a food-tech company working to supply the world with high-quality meat grown directly from animal cells. The company's products offer a delicious meat experience and a high-quality nutritional profile, while being manufactured in a sustainable, slaughter-free, antibiotic-free and GMO-free way. SuperMeat's proprietary cultivated meat platform allows food companies to be at the forefront of the emerging cultivated meat industry and manufacture a wide range of products containing cultivated meat inside. SuperMeat is the first B2B company to address the entire category of poultry meat from fat to muscle, providing a complete solution to cultivated meat production. The company has been showcasing the versatility of its meat platform in various events at its pilot production plant, The Chicken , the world's first farm-to-fork facility for local meat production, and is planning to host additional events in the near future.

SuperMeat Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SuperMeat