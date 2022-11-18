This Week in Health News: 12 Stories You Need to See

This Week in Health News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the healthcare industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

1. Jessica Biel's KinderFarms Launches Clean Medicine Brand KinderMed "We created KinderMed because we believe that no parent should ever have to choose between non-toxic and effective when it comes to their child's healthcare products," says Jessica Biel, Co-founder of KinderFarms.

2. LG Debuts First Joint Virtual Care Solution with Amwell at HLTH 2022 to Address Hospital Workforce Shortages

Showcased at HLTH 2022, the Carepoint™ TV Kit, by LG and powered by the Amwell Converge™ platform, leverages existing LG healthcare TVs, a leading brand of TVs in hospitals and healthcare facilities, in patient rooms to allow providers to remotely engage, monitor and discharge patients, thereby reducing healthcare professionals' workload.

3. Women-Owned Red Moon to Make Impact on Period Wellness

Never before has there been a period pad that includes the potential relief of period symptoms that CBD offers. For fans of CBD, those who buy organic, people that embrace holistic lifestyle choices, or anyone looking for a top-quality period product, Red Moon delivers on all fronts.

4. CeraVe Establishes Fund at Howard University to Address Lack of Diversity and Increase Representation of Skin of Color in Skincare Clinical Research

The inclusion of people of color in research and clinical trials is imperative to understand how skin conditions impact this patient population differently, which will lead to the development of efficacious products for skin of color, as well as education for companies and doctors to better serve this patient population.

5. Wheel Acquires GoodRx Care Backend Technology to Strengthen its Virtual-First Care Platform

Wheel will combine the best features of Wheel and GoodRx Care's technology in one platform, thereby empowering its customers to build and deliver innovative care services, and accelerate growth into new care models and markets — mobilizing the digital transformation of care.

6. A Not So Happy Holiday: The Steve Fund Offers Useful Tips to Young People of Color and Their Families Struggling with Seasonal Stress, Anxiety

From new restrictions to women's reproductive health, to recent school shootings, and the loss and grief associated with the pandemic, it has been a particularly challenging year for students, families, and LGBTQIA+ youth of color and their families.

7. Stryker opens the OR of the Future for customers to experience tomorrow's OR today

This operating room model puts increased focus on design for patient and staff safety, productivity and operational efficiency—further enabling improvements in quality of care.

8. Ionis partners with Metagenomi to add gene editing to its broad technology platform

The companies will jointly conduct research aimed initially at delivering investigational medicines for up to four genetic targets. Ionis has the right to add four more targets upon achievement of pre-determined development milestones.

9. Teen-Created New App from the LivLyme Foundation Tracks Long-Haul Disease Symptoms

The app can be used by people living with Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases, long Covid, Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), multiple sclerosis, breast cancer, heart disease, and other long-haul diseases.

10. Majority of Americans Concerned Healthcare System is Unprepared to Care for Aging Population, New Study Finds

Across demographic groups, the data indicated a general lack of clarity around personal plans, care options, and the system's ability to provide care to the aging population. In addition, most Americans avoid planning, discussing, and even thinking about their personal wishes related to healthcare later in life, yet they agree that such conversations are important.

11. Atropos Health and Mayo Clinic Collaborate to Bring Real-World Evidence to Patient Bedside While it typically takes weeks to determine the best course of treatment for an individual with a challenging case, Atropos' Prognostogram leverages millions of deidentified patient records from a variety of sources to advise clinicians action with evidence, in a matter of days.

12. Patent Awarded for Saliva-Based Test to Help Diagnose Concussion and Predict Duration of Symptoms

Quadrant has started discussions about potentially licensing this technology to third-parties. This test uses small non-coding RNAs found in the saliva to help diagnose concussions.

