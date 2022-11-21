AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2022.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29
2.46 %
2) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46
1.80 %
3) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30
1.79 %
4) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
1.73 %
5) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
1.73 %
6) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42
1.70 %
7) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.60 %
8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.00%, 06/01/46
1.53 %
9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41
1.48 %
10) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62
1.45 %
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
23.66 %
Airport
9.00 %
Toll Roads/Transit
6.49 %
Revenue - Miscellaneous
6.24 %
Electric Utility
5.56 %
Higher Education - Private
2.82 %
Tobacco Securitization
2.72 %
Water & Sewer
2.63 %
Prepay Energy
2.60 %
Industrial Development - Industry
2.57 %
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
2.23 %
Port
1.51 %
Higher Education - Public
0.52 %
Industrial Development - Utility
0.51 %
Senior Living
0.24 %
SUBTOTAL
69.30 %
Tax Supported
Special Tax
14.33 %
State G.O.
8.36 %
Local G.O.
1.40 %
State Lease
1.18 %
SUBTOTAL
25.27 %
Prerefunded/ETM
3.66 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
1.55 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.22 %
SUBTOTAL
0.22 %
Total
100.00 %
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
Illinois
12.24 %
California
11.10 %
Pennsylvania
6.98 %
New Jersey
6.58 %
New York
6.45 %
Wisconsin
5.97 %
Florida
5.96 %
Connecticut
5.23 %
Texas
3.44 %
Michigan
3.11 %
South Carolina
3.09 %
Alabama
2.75 %
Virginia
2.15 %
Ohio
2.08 %
Colorado
1.93 %
Oklahoma
1.74 %
Georgia
1.70 %
Nebraska
1.70 %
Minnesota
1.62 %
North Carolina
1.62 %
Maryland
1.49 %
Arizona
1.44 %
Tennessee
1.44 %
New Hampshire
1.40 %
Utah
1.18 %
District of Columbia
1.07 %
Iowa
0.90 %
Kansas
0.86 %
West Virginia
0.64 %
Indiana
0.45 %
Hawaii
0.42 %
Arkansas
0.36 %
Louisiana
0.19 %
Washington
0.15 %
Massachusetts
0.12 %
South Dakota
0.12 %
Puerto Rico
0.09 %
Kentucky
0.02 %
Other
0.22 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
5.27 %
AA
26.81 %
A
35.17 %
BBB
25.11 %
BB
3.20 %
D
0.23 %
Not Rated
0.33 %
Pre-refunded Bonds
3.66 %
Short Term Investments
0.22 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
0.50 %
1 To 5 Years
5.82 %
5 To 10 Years
15.83 %
10 To 20 Years
30.26 %
20 To 30 Years
37.04 %
More than 30 Years
10.55 %
Other
0.00 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
13.73 %
Average Coupon:
4.58 %
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:
-0.08 %
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
2.82 %
VMTP Shares:
42.33 %
Total Fund Leverage:
45.07%*
Average Maturity:
14.76 Years
Effective Duration:
8.46 Years
Total Net Assets:
$324.49 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$11.29
Total Number of Holdings:
192
Portfolio Turnover:
5.00 %
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 2.82% through the use of tender option bonds, 42.33% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and -0.08% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
