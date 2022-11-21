GlobalFoundries Appoints New Head of Global Supply Chain

MALTA, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Ashlie Wallace as Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain, effective November 28, 2022. In this role, Ms. Wallace will spearhead GF's global supply chain operations including logistics, supply planning, sourcing, and procurement to drive operational efficiency that will support the company's continued growth.

"Ashlie's deep expertise in supply chain management will continue to ensure GF is at the forefront of our industry in navigating the current environment and short-term supply chain challenges while we build for the future," said David Reeder, CFO of GF. "I'm looking forward to her leadership as we continue to maximize the full potential of our global manufacturing footprint that is increasingly critical to our long-term value creation."

With more than 15 years of experience in technology procurement and supply chain management, Ms. Wallace was most recently Vice President of Services Supply Chain and Global Logistics for Cisco, responsible for global logistics operations and the service supply chain. Prior to Cisco, Ms. Wallace served in various leadership positions at Dell Technologies including Vice President of Global Server Procurement and Vice President of Global Inventory Management.

Ms. Wallace earned her Master of Business Administration from University of California, Los Angeles and received a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from Texas State University.

