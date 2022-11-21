Intelisys Names Vonage '2022 Top Overall Program'

Vonage Awarded for Excellence in its Channel Business; Additional regional distinctions include Top Channel Leader and Top Channel Manager

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized for its Channel Partner Program with the Intelisys 2022 Top Overall Program Award. Intelisys, a ScanSource company, is the nation's leading provider of technology services and solutions.

New Vonage logo (PRNewsfoto/Vonage) (PRNewswire)

"The Channel remains core to Vonage's overall growth strategy," said Jim Regan , Vonage Channel Chief.

In 2021, Vonage redesigned its Channel Partner Program and launched a new Partner Experience Portal as a part of Vonage Accelerate, the Company's overarching strategic growth initiative to accelerate and amplify focus, investments and efforts in the Channel. These enhanced capabilities are driving the continued success of Vonage channel partners across the globe, empowering them to create successful customer outcomes, accelerate their business growth and expand their revenue potential.

Vonage's Channel Partner Program is based on a tiered structure designed to incentivize a partner's journey, with multiple paths to "tier up" as their business grows. The Program also includes personalized support for partners and their customers before, during and after deployment, ensuring teams have the ongoing support and training they need to get the most out of their Vonage products and services.

"We are honored that our program has been recognized by Intelisys, a longstanding, trusted Vonage partner," said Jim Regan, Channel Chief for Vonage. "The Channel remains core to Vonage's overall growth strategy. Our Partner Program is designed to support the strong growth of the Vonage Channel and to help dynamic partners like those in the Intelisys ecosystem to leverage the Vonage Communications Platform."

The Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) provides a single leading cloud communications platform that powers customers' and partners' global engagement solutions using APIs, unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce innovations. This is more important than ever in an increasingly digital world where consumers expect to engage with businesses on their own terms, on the communications channel of their choice (voice, video, messaging, chat), from anywhere around the world.

"Team Vonage stepped up to the challenge this year and deepened its engagement across the board with Intelisys," said Paul Constantine, Executive Vice President of Supplier Services at Intelisys. "We can always count on them to put in maximum effort and this award is intended to recognize the entire team at Vonage for all that hard work. Congratulations!"

In addition to achieving the National Top Overall Program distinction, Vonage's VP of Global Strategic Partners, Aqeel Shahid, was also awarded the Intelisys Top Channel Leader Award for the Pacific Southwest Region. Together with Intelisys, Shahid has helped to redefine the way sales partners pitch, package and deploy highly customizable unified communication and contact center solutions that drive long term customer success.

Intelisys also honored Vonage Senior Channel Manager, Vincent DiCicco, with the 2022 Top Regional Channel Manager Award for the Pacific Northwest Region. In his role, DiCicco works closely with Vonage partners daily to enable, empower and grow their businesses, helping them deliver solutions that drive long-term customer success, while expanding overall market presence and revenue potential.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

