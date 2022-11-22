"BADASS" American Weed Company Launches with Devil's Dawn, Bombed Buzz and Very First CBN "Sleep Joint" Armored Angel

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Weed Company. It's been called "the most badass brand in cannabis." Officially launched on Veterans Day Eve with a private launch party headlined by pro legalization icons Rebelution, the event featured an acoustic set by the legend Matisyahu and was kicked off by the band Cydeways.

The event was for American Weed Co. to thank budtenders, and their dispensary and delivery partners in California, and featured a number of famous fans of the brand, including multiple members of the San Diego Padres, former San Diego Chargers, and a slew of cannabis influencers and journalists.

It's not hard to see why. American-grown, Veteran-owned American Weed Company's mission? To legalize weed for Veterans nationwide.

"We are so excited to partner with our amazing dispensary and delivery partners. Their budtenders are on the front lines of de-stigmatization every single day", said Co-founder and Co-CEO Sean Gilfillan, a former US Diplomat and US Army Officer. "We owe them a huge debt of gratitude."

The product lines take inspiration from legendary military units from WW2: Devil's Dawn for occasions when you want to have fun, Bombed Buzz to relax and the very first CBN "Sleep Joint" in the market, Armored Angel.

"We want to make it easy for people, so we created distinct brand identities for each product as well as a low and high THC version," said Co-founder and Co-CEO, Ryan Brooks, an Academy Award winning producer. "We heard the same thing over and over. Buying weed is confusing for everyone. Our goal is to give people the same products with the same taste, smell and effect. Every. Single. Time."

The team believes that by focusing on keeping it simple, customers will build trust in American Weed Co products and with their partner dispensaries and delivery services.

A member of the National Cannabis Roundtable, the federal bipartisan lobbying effort to modernize cannabis policy nationwide, American Weed Co is the first cannabis company in the country focused on legalizing cannabis for every Veteran.

In keeping with their personal commitment to veterans, American Weed Co will be donating up to 10% of their net profits per year to Stop Soldier Suicide.

