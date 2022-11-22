THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION® APPOINTS DR. HOPE VONBORKENHAGEN AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) today announced that Dr. Hope VonBorkenhagen has been named the company's Chief People Officer, effective October 27, 2022. Dr. VonBorkenhagen will lead all aspects of human resources strategy and operations including talent and leadership development, total rewards, and employee experience across the company's national portfolio of acclaimed master planned communities.

Prior to joining HHC, Dr. VonBorkenhagen served as Vice President of Human Resources at Lennox International – Residential, a leading global provider of innovative climate-control solutions, consisting of 6,000 employees worldwide. She has nearly 20 years of executive-level human resources experience in both the public and private sectors and across industries including aerospace, oil and gas, healthcare, and manufacturing.

"We are pleased to have Dr. Hope VonBorkenhagen join The Howard Hughes Corporation as we continue to grow and develop the exceptional HHC team that is driving our company's success as we develop our nation's leading master planned communities," said David R. O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "Dr. Hope's experience and data-driven, people-centric approach will be a great asset to our company and to the development of a diverse pipeline of experienced talent—not only for HHC, but for our industry as a whole."

HHC's large-scale, mixed-use master planned communities comprise the largest portfolio of its kind in the country and are consistently ranked among the best places to live. As corporations continue to follow today's target employees who have migrated to communities that offer an exceptional quality of life, the employee experience is at the center of conversations around the redefinition of office space and the future of work.

Dr. VonBorkenhagen's educational and executive background brings a unique perspective to the company's dedicated efforts to developing and mentoring talent by placing people at the core of its long-term strategies for growth and success.

"I am excited to join The Howard Hughes Corporation and work with this outstanding team of creative and talented individuals who are shaping the industry today," said Dr. Hope VonBorkenhagen, Chief People Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "The foundation of a successful company lies in the strength of its people, and HHC is committed to a culture of opportunity and long-term growth—for our communities and for our team members across the country."

Dr. VonBorkenhagen holds a Ph.D. and an M.A. in Psychology from Wichita State University, and a B.S. in Psychology and Mathematics from the University of New Mexico.

